COVID-19 Impact Analysis on AMR Sensor Market

AMR i.e. anisotropic magneto-resistive sensors are sensing devices that measure variation in the magnetic field angle. AMR sensors can be used in any environmental condition, as they can precisely detect positive and negative magnetic fields. AMR sensors offer high performance in various applications, due to their robust design and resistance to vibrations.

AMR sensors are widely used for detection of end point across various applications. For example, in traffic detection, AMR sensors can identify even a small level of disturbance caused by vehicles.

AMR sensors are used in applications across multiple devices including mobile phones, laptop PCs, refrigerators, smart gas meters, and water meters. They are also used in different industrial and medical applications such as industrial automation, X-ray equipment, and prosthesis steering.

AMR sensors are used in multiple applications due to their various capabilities including precise slide detection, rotation detection, and open and close detection. These capabilities make AMR sensors useful for mobile phones, refrigerators, laptops, and other home appliances and consumer electronics products.

Growing Use of Smart Meters Worldwide Boosting Global AMR Sensor Market

Adoption of smart meters including water and gas meters is on the rise, owing to the increasing non-water revenue caused by water wastage or leakage, government efforts to improve utility usage, and evolving smart grid infrastructure across the globe

AMR sensors can precisely detect rotational displacement. Also, they can accurately detect abnormal reverse flow of water in smart water meters, which helps avoid overbilling.

Moreover, in smart gas meters, accurate detection of rotational displacement leads to precision in the gas flow detection. Thus, growing adoption of smart meters is, in turn, boosting the global AMR sensor market.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global AMR sensor market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global AMR sensor market throughout the forecast period, as several manufacturers of AMR sensors operate in the region and they are constantly investing in the development of technologically advanced products used in multiple applications. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India contribute to the major market share of the region. Furthermore, expanding presence of players in the consumer electronics sector and steadily growing automotive industry in the region, especially in China, is expected to boost the market for AMR sensors in Asia Pacific.

The AMR sensor market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. The market is these regions is propelled by increasing adoption of smart meters in countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, and the U.K. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global AMR sensor market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and new product developments to meet the risen demand for AMR sensors.

