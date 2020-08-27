COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Multistrip Silicon Detectors Market

A multistrip silicon detector consists of a large number of single-crystal, sheet-doped silicon detectors. These silicon detectors are extremely small in size i.e. a few micrometers and extremely short in length i.e. a few centimeters.

consists of a large number of single-crystal, sheet-doped silicon detectors. These silicon detectors are extremely small in size i.e. a few micrometers and extremely short in length i.e. a few centimeters. Spatial resolution, which means the number of pixels used in the construction of any image, depends on different factors. These factors include spacing between various detector elements and other characteristics of multistrip silicon detectors.

As a result of the significantly high level of spatial resolution offered by multistrip detectors, they are largely used in multiple applications, especially medical applications. For example, the microbeam radiation therapy (MRT), a therapy employed to cure cancer, uses multistrip detectors.

Moreover, multistrip silicon detectors are also used as luminosity monitors, due to their advantages such as minimal hardware requirement and capability of monitoring of luminosity with great details

Are you a Start-up willing to make it Big in the Business? Grab an Exclusive PDF Brochure of Report

Growing Number of Cancer Patients Worldwide to Boost Global Multistrip Silicon Detectors Market

Over the last few years, the number of cancer patients has been rising significantly. For the effective treatment of cancer, several researchers worldwide have developed various technologies. One of such new and innovative technologies is microbeam radiation therapy (MRT) developed by the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF), a medical research facility located in Grenoble, France.

The newly invented microbeam radiation therapy technology makes use of a quasi-parallel and collimated array of X-ray microbeam. This microbeam has a low level of divergence and a significant level of dose rate to nullify the microbeam spreading. Microbeam spreading happens as a result of movement of tissues in a cardio-synchronous manner.

Multistrip silicon detectors are designed to handle characteristics of MRT techniques including the significant dose rate and prominent level of spatial resolution. Furthermore, use of multistrip silicon detectors helps in efficient operation of MRT testing for cancer treatment.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global power multistrip silicon detectors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America, followed by Europe, is anticipated to dominate the global power multistrip silicon detectors market throughout the forecast period, as several research agencies operate in these regions and they are constantly investing in the technology pertaining to multistrip silicon detectors used in medical applications. Countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, and the U.K. hold a major share of the market in the region. Furthermore, high healthcare spending and presence of expanding electronics industry are expected to boost the market for multistrip silicon detectors in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The multistrip silicon detectors market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. It is propelled by increasing medical research activities in these regions. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape, Ask for a Customized Report

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global power multistrip silicon detectors market was highly consolidated in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and development of new products to meet the risen demand for power multistrip silicon detectors.