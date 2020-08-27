COVID-19 Impact on Global Rugged Notebooks Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

A Rugged (or ruggedized, but also ruggedised) computer is a computer specifically designed to operate reliably in harsh usage environments and conditions, such as strong vibrations, extreme temperatures and wet or dusty conditions.

They are designed from inception for the type of rough use typified by these conditions, not just in the external housing but in the internal components and cooling arrangements as well. In general, ruggedized and hardened computers share the same design robustness and frequently these terms are interchangeable.

Typical environments for rugged laptops, tablet PCs and PDAs are public safety, field sales, field service, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, transportation/distribution and the military. They are used in the agricultural industries, and by individuals for outdoor recreation activities.

Overall, the Rugged Notebooks Industry maintains a strong global presence; even in spite of a weak economic environment and additional competition from consumer-grade technologies. While this increased competition may prove a hindrance to traditional vendors in the rugged market space, it has forced many of these vendors to rethink traditional designs of devices.

Scope of the Report –

This market is highly competitive and is dominated by leading players like Panasonic, Dell and Getac, which followed by Amrel, ACME, Twinhead (Durabook) and Lenovo. These Top 3 companies currently account for more than 84.14% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.

The market was dominated by the military segment with a share of 47.94%. The segment was followed by the government segment with 21.26%, the industrial segment with 16.00%. The military and government sectors opt for fully rugged devices due to high ruggedness requirement and extreme environment compared to the commercial segment.

These additional research and development efforts are already bearing results, with recent product releases leveraging new ergonomic and design advances, often with specific vertical applications in mind. While these new releases have yet to impact bottom line revenues, the innovative thought and design behind being employed is undoubtedly having an effect on how vendors think about hardware design as well as end-user expectations in years to come.

