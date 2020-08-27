COVID-19 Impact on Global Smart Labels Industry 2020: Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors and Forecast Research to 2025

The worldwide market for Smart Labels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.9% over the next five years, will reach 12900 million US$ in 2025, from 5050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

A smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags, etc.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:- Checkpoint Systems (CCL), Avery Dennison, Sato Holdings Corporation, Tyco Sensormatic, Smartrac, SES (imagotag), Zebra, Fujitsu

The Global Smart Labels Market has witnessed an increase in adoption in the packaging industry, owing to the ability to provide a detailed information to the customers about products with the use of digital technology and smart devices.

In addition, increase in demand for global smart labels market is driven by its ability to provide real-time visibility of the product and rise in demand for effective anti-theft devices, owing to security concerns. Moreover, significant rise in consolidated industries and technological advancements associated with the use in various applications, such as healthcare, & pharmaceuticals, logistics, retail inventory, food & beverages, and others, have further boosted the growth of global smart labels market.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

EAS Labels

RFID Labels

Sensing Labels

Electronic Shelf Labels

NFC Tags

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Smart Labels Market 2019 Global Industry Research report providing information and analysis of the Smart Labels market size, growth, share, segments and technologies, key trends, challenges, deployment models, opportunities and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the Smart Labels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

