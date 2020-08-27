COVID-19 Impact on Waste Paper Recycling Market 2027:CASCADES RECOVERY+, Global Waste Recyclers, Hanna Paper, HEINZEL GROUP

The waste paper recycling industry has seen substantial development in the last few years. Recycling waste paper is the method by which used paper is mixed with chemicals and water. The blend is heated and is cut to divide into cellulose strands called pulp or slurry. Further, it is stretched through screens to remove any still in the blend glue or plastic. It is then purified, bleached, de-inked, mixed with water, and converted into new recycled paper. The main focus of the local paper recyclers is to establish adequate collection and segregation facilities for the promotion of waste paper collection in the region. Leading recycling businesses are developing highly efficient and automatic recycling systems to reduce the price of production and eliminate work-intensive tasks. Various associations related to waste paper recycling are:

– The American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA)

– The Confederation of Paper Industries (CPI)

– European Recovered Paper Association (ERPA)

Top Companies Covered in this Report: CASCADES RECOVERY+, Global Waste Recyclers Ltd, Hanna Paper, HEINZEL GROUP, International Paper, PERLEN PAPIER AG, Republic Services, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, ST PAPER RESOURCES PTE LTD, WASCO

What is the Dynamics of Waste Paper Recycling Market?

Recycling of paper aid reduces environmental degradation and lowers the manufacturing costs. One of the significant restrictions on the market is the scarcity of the channel for collecting waste paper. The development of the Global Waste Paper Recycling Market is driven by increased environmental concern. In addition, public rules have lowered the supply of raw material for the new paper manufacture and increased new paper prices. The development of the market has been driven. Trend- The paper recycling rate continues to improve, although the industry has been negatively impacted by depressed global prices and challenges associated with contamination during the curbside recycling process. One positive development has been an increase in curbside OCC generation, which is attributed to the growth of e-commerce and home delivery. Paper is increasingly used more for packaging and less for communication, resulting in an evolving mix of material being generated.

What is the SCOPE of Waste Paper Recycling Market?

The “Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the waste paper recycling market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global waste paper recycling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading waste paper recycling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global waste paper recycling market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the waste paper recycling market is segmented into corrugated cardboard, newspapers, magazines, white office paper, and mixed paper. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Wrapping Paper, Printing-and-Writing Paper, and Others.

What is the Regional Framework of Waste Paper Recycling Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global waste paper recycling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The waste paper recycling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. WASTE PAPER RECYCLING MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. WASTE PAPER RECYCLING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. WASTE PAPER RECYCLING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. WASTE PAPER RECYCLING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE 8. WASTE PAPER RECYCLING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 9. WASTE PAPER RECYCLING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

