Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2024 – 360 Market Updates

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) Market:-
- Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd
- BASF SE
- Bayer Cropscience AG
- Bioworks Inc.
- Dow Agrosciences LLC
- Dupont
- FMC Corporation
- Isagro SPA
- Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.
- Monsanto Company
- Nippon Soda Co. Ltd
- Nufarm Ltd
- Arysta Life Science
- Syngenta International AG
- Sumitomo Chemical
- UPL Ltd
The Global Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE
Crop protection chemicals constitute a class of agrochemicals used for preventing the destruction of crops by pests, diseases, and weeds. Synthetic pesticides form the largest category within the market whereas biopesticides comparatively accounting for a minute share. The global crop protection market was valued at USD 51.44 billion in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, to reach USD 5.76 billion by 2023.
Adoption of Biopesticides
Biopesticides are showing large adoption by industry, due to lesser regulation on product approval and low costs of product development. Being essentially less harmful compared to regular synthetic pesticides, biopesticides typically affect only the target pest and other organisms that are closely related to it, as against broad-spectrum conventional pesticides, which can be harmful to other organisms.
North America is expected to be the Fastest Growing Market
North America was the fastest growing market for crop protection chemicals in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2023 owing to growing consumer awareness regarding the ill-effects of synthetic agrochemicals. However, growing demand for biopesticides in the region owing to various attributes including low toxicity, high effectiveness and safety is expected to augment market growth over the projected period.
The global Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Key Developments in the Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) Market:
Finally, the report Global Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) Market 2020 describes the Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) industry expansion game plan, the Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
