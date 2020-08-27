Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2024 – 360 Market Updates

Global “Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience AG

Bioworks Inc.

Dow Agrosciences LLC

Dupont

FMC Corporation

Isagro SPA

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Monsanto Company

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd

Nufarm Ltd

Arysta Life Science

Syngenta International AG

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL Ltd

The Global Crop Protection Chemicals (Pesticides) market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Crop protection chemicals constitute a class of agrochemicals used for preventing the destruction of crops by pests, diseases, and weeds. Synthetic pesticides form the largest category within the market whereas biopesticides comparatively accounting for a minute share. The global crop protection market was valued at USD 51.44 billion in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, to reach USD 5.76 billion by 2023.

Adoption of Biopesticides

Biopesticides are showing large adoption by industry, due to lesser regulation on product approval and low costs of product development. Being essentially less harmful compared to regular synthetic pesticides, biopesticides typically affect only the target pest and other organisms that are closely related to it, as against broad-spectrum conventional pesticides, which can be harmful to other organisms.

North America is expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

North America was the fastest growing market for crop protection chemicals in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2023 owing to growing consumer awareness regarding the ill-effects of synthetic agrochemicals. However, growing demand for biopesticides in the region owing to various attributes including low toxicity, high effectiveness and safety is expected to augment market growth over the projected period.

2017: FMC acquired a portion of DuPont's crop protection business, which it had to divest as per European Commission's rule regarding its merger with Dow Chemical.

