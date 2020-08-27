CT Scanner Market :Opportunities for the Forecast Period till 2026

The global CT Scanner market size is expected to reach USD 8.40 billion by 2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “CT Scanner Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Stationary and Portable CT Scanners); By Technology (High Slice, Mid Slice, Low Slice, and Cone Beam CT); By Architecture (C-arm and O-arm CT Scanners); By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Musculoskeletal, and Other Applications), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Computed tomography is an imaging devices which enables users to look inside the specimen without cutting it. It utilizes computer systems and rotating X-rays machines to produce cross sectional images. In medical, it offers images of blood vessels, bones, and soft tissues to find any ailments or bone fractures in the human body. CT scanning is non-invasive, fast, accurate, and painless procedure. In emergency situation, it provides details of internal injuries and hemorrhage, which saves many human lives.

The prominent factors favoring the market growth include improvement in the Scanner technology, miniaturization resulting in portable CT Scanner, and rising prevalence in bone-related disorders coupled with road traffic accidents. According to the statistics published by the U.S. Center for Disease and Control (CDC), around 30 million people take part in sports related activities in the U.S. alone. Of this, individuals aged 15 to 20 accounted for around 2 million injuries and more than 30,000 hospital admissions per year.

Moreover, many start-ups are employing artificial intelligence (AI) for an accurate diagnosis. According to the study published in NVIDIA, AI could significantly drop error rate in cancer diagnosis by more than 85 per cent. In line with this, Aidoc, an Israel based start up is employing AI to decipher medical scans and in 2016, the U.S. based AI medical imaging platform Behold.ai, came up with its proprietary “red dot algorithm”. This algorithm has 90 per cent accuracy and faster scanning capability.

Market participants such as CurveBeam, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Neusoft, Samsung, Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Accuray, Koning Corporation, Xoran, Koninklijke Philips, Carestream, Planmed Oy, Siemens Healthineers, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech, and United Imaging Technologies are some of the key players operating in the concerned market.

The players in the market are competing on different parameters such as strategic partnerships and agreements, exclusive service offerings, after-sales service, providing financing options, and warranties. In cost-sensitive untapped markets, the players are penetrating through government contracts, leasing and exclusive collaborations.

Polaris Market research has segmented the CT Scanner market report on the basis of type, technology, architecture, application, and region

CT Scanner Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Stationary CT Scanners

Portable CT Scanners

CT Scanner Technology Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

High Slice

Mid Slice

Low Slice,

Cone Beam CT

CT Scanner Architecture Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

C-arm CT Scanners

O-arm CT Scanners

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Musculoskeletal

Other Applications

CT Scanner Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Belgium Austria

Asia Pacific China India Japan Malaysia South Korea Indonesia

Central & South America Mexico Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa



