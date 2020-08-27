Global Data Visualization Software Market is an in-depth study and analysis on growth of industry along with size and share of market. It also contain upcoming trends, outlook in production with key company’s analysis which is further classified by its type and applications given by expert’s opinions. They also added regional demand till 2025.
The global data visualization software market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of data visualization software market includes by Deployment (On-premise, Cloud, Hybrid), by Vertical (IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Others) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).
Rising development in big data, growing size and complexity of data, applications of IoT in businesses are the major driving factors for global data visualization software market. The rising need of data visualization tools in the world of big data to analyze massive amount of data to make data-driven decisions is accelerating data visualization software market.
However, implementation of data visualization software is complex and time consuming, and hence this factor is becoming a limitation for data visualization software market. Regardless of this limitation, rising need of well-organized and more precise data will grow data visualization software market in the forecast period
The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Data Visualization Software Market are –
Tableau Software, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., IBM Corporation, Dundas Data Visualization Inc., InetSoft Technology Corporation, MicroStrategy Inc.
On the basis of deployment:
On-premise
Cloud
Hybrid
Based on vertical:
IT & Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
BFSI
Manufacturing
Others
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
South America- Brazil, Argentina
Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
