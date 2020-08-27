Delivery Drone Market Analysis and Forecasts by 2026

The global delivery drone market size is expected to reach USD 494.5 million by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Delivery Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Drone Type (Rotary Blade, Fixed Wing, Hybrid Drones), By Application (E-commerce, Quick Service Restaurants, Retail, Healthcare), By Component (Airframe, Propulsion System, Controller System, Camera & Sensors, Others), By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Delivery drones are one of the types of unmanned aerial vehicles which can be operated remotely or autonomously and provides advantages such as delivery or distribution of packages during last mile delivery for commercial logistics or transportation industry. Also, the logistics & transportation vendors are taking sheer interests for adopting drone technologies in order to provide their services efficiently at rural & urban areas wherein, transportation vehicles have difficulty to reach at remote locations due to bad condition of roadways. For instance, according to Statistics Bureau, China had over 589 million of population living in the remote areas in 2017. Increasing adoption of drone technologies by growing e-commerce sector vendors is one of the major factors aiding the growth of delivery drones in China.

Delivery drones provides several advantages such as lower transportation costs, reduces delivery time by cutting down traffic, higher operational efficiency, lowers accidents, and lowers gas emissions. Moreover, the growth of the market is majorly attributed to rapidly growing drone industry throughout the world. For instance, according to Polaris Market Research analysis, in 2016, the drone units were pegged over 2.2 million units globally and continuously increasing owing to increasing production and adoption of drone technologies by different end use verticals such as military & aerospace and healthcare industries.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of drone technologies by quick service restaurant chains and healthcare vendors is another major factor aiding the growth of market. For instance, in 2016, Timbre (a Singapore based one of the largest restaurant chains) planned and tested 8 drones developed by Infinium Robotics (a Singapore based company) for serving in restaurants. Moreover in 2018, Zomato (an India-based restaurant search & discovery service company) acquired TechEagle Innovations Pvt Ltd. in order to offer drone-based food delivery services in India which is expected to create a good opportunity for drone manufacturers in the region during the forecast period. However, there are still some regulations in the country which limits the usage of drones in India for commercial purposes such as goods delivery. In addition, stringent regulations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) & logistical challenges are restraining the growth of delivery drones across the world. Also, poor infrastructure and complex terrain are expected to be other restraining factors for delivery drone industry.