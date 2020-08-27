Digital Radiology Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2026 | Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Konica Minolta

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Digital Radiology Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Digital Radiology market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Digital Radiology market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Digital Radiology market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Digital Radiology market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Digital Radiology report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Digital Radiology report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Digital Radiology market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Digital Radiology market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Digital Radiology market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Digital Radiology market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Digital Radiology market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Digital Radiology Market Research Report: Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Konica Minolta, Inc., Canon Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Varian Medical Systems, Esaote, Nova Imaging, Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd, Swissray International, Inc., InfiMed Inc., VIDAR Systems Corp, SteleRAD Digital Radiology

The Digital Radiology Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Digital Radiology market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Digital Radiology market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Radiology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Radiology industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Radiology market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Radiology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Radiology market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital Radiology Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Digital Radiology Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Radiology Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stationary Digital Radiology Systems

1.4.3 Portable Digital Radiology Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Radiology Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Diagnostic Centers

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Digital Radiology Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Digital Radiology Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Digital Radiology Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Digital Radiology Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Digital Radiology, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Digital Radiology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Digital Radiology Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Digital Radiology Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Radiology Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Digital Radiology Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Radiology Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Digital Radiology Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Digital Radiology Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Digital Radiology Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Digital Radiology Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Digital Radiology Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Radiology Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Digital Radiology Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Digital Radiology Production by Regions

4.1 Global Digital Radiology Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Digital Radiology Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Digital Radiology Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Digital Radiology Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Digital Radiology Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Digital Radiology Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Digital Radiology Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Digital Radiology Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Digital Radiology Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Digital Radiology Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Digital Radiology Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Digital Radiology Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Digital Radiology Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Digital Radiology Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Digital Radiology Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Digital Radiology Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Digital Radiology Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Digital Radiology Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Digital Radiology Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Digital Radiology Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Digital Radiology Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Digital Radiology Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Digital Radiology Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Digital Radiology Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Digital Radiology Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Digital Radiology Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Digital Radiology Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Radiology Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Radiology Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Digital Radiology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Digital Radiology Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Digital Radiology Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Digital Radiology Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Digital Radiology Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Digital Radiology Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Digital Radiology Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Digital Radiology Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Digital Radiology Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Digital Radiology Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Digital Radiology Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

8.1.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Overview

8.1.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Related Developments

8.2 General Electric Company

8.2.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

8.2.2 General Electric Company Overview

8.2.3 General Electric Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 General Electric Company Product Description

8.2.5 General Electric Company Related Developments

8.3 Konica Minolta, Inc.

8.3.1 Konica Minolta, Inc. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Konica Minolta, Inc. Overview

8.3.3 Konica Minolta, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Konica Minolta, Inc. Product Description

8.3.5 Konica Minolta, Inc. Related Developments

8.4 Canon Inc.

8.4.1 Canon Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Canon Inc. Overview

8.4.3 Canon Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Canon Inc. Product Description

8.4.5 Canon Inc. Related Developments

8.5 Siemens Healthcare

8.5.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

8.5.2 Siemens Healthcare Overview

8.5.3 Siemens Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Siemens Healthcare Product Description

8.5.5 Siemens Healthcare Related Developments

8.6 Philips Healthcare

8.6.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

8.6.2 Philips Healthcare Overview

8.6.3 Philips Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Philips Healthcare Product Description

8.6.5 Philips Healthcare Related Developments

8.7 Agfa-Gevaert Group

8.7.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group Corporation Information

8.7.2 Agfa-Gevaert Group Overview

8.7.3 Agfa-Gevaert Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Agfa-Gevaert Group Product Description

8.7.5 Agfa-Gevaert Group Related Developments

8.8 Carestream Health

8.8.1 Carestream Health Corporation Information

8.8.2 Carestream Health Overview

8.8.3 Carestream Health Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Carestream Health Product Description

8.8.5 Carestream Health Related Developments

8.9 Hitachi Medical Corporation

8.9.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hitachi Medical Corporation Overview

8.9.3 Hitachi Medical Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation Product Description

8.9.5 Hitachi Medical Corporation Related Developments

8.10 Shimadzu Corporation

8.10.1 Shimadzu Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 Shimadzu Corporation Overview

8.10.3 Shimadzu Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Shimadzu Corporation Product Description

8.10.5 Shimadzu Corporation Related Developments

8.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.11.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

8.11.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Overview

8.11.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Product Description

8.11.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Related Developments

8.12 Varian Medical Systems

8.12.1 Varian Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.12.2 Varian Medical Systems Overview

8.12.3 Varian Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Varian Medical Systems Product Description

8.12.5 Varian Medical Systems Related Developments

8.13 Esaote

8.13.1 Esaote Corporation Information

8.13.2 Esaote Overview

8.13.3 Esaote Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Esaote Product Description

8.13.5 Esaote Related Developments

8.14 Nova Imaging

8.14.1 Nova Imaging Corporation Information

8.14.2 Nova Imaging Overview

8.14.3 Nova Imaging Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Nova Imaging Product Description

8.14.5 Nova Imaging Related Developments

8.15 Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd

8.15.1 Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd Corporation Information

8.15.2 Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd Overview

8.15.3 Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd Product Description

8.15.5 Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd Related Developments

8.16 Swissray International, Inc.

8.16.1 Swissray International, Inc. Corporation Information

8.16.2 Swissray International, Inc. Overview

8.16.3 Swissray International, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Swissray International, Inc. Product Description

8.16.5 Swissray International, Inc. Related Developments

8.17 InfiMed Inc.

8.17.1 InfiMed Inc. Corporation Information

8.17.2 InfiMed Inc. Overview

8.17.3 InfiMed Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 InfiMed Inc. Product Description

8.17.5 InfiMed Inc. Related Developments

8.18 VIDAR Systems Corp

8.18.1 VIDAR Systems Corp Corporation Information

8.18.2 VIDAR Systems Corp Overview

8.18.3 VIDAR Systems Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 VIDAR Systems Corp Product Description

8.18.5 VIDAR Systems Corp Related Developments

8.19 SteleRAD

8.19.1 SteleRAD Corporation Information

8.19.2 SteleRAD Overview

8.19.3 SteleRAD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 SteleRAD Product Description

8.19.5 SteleRAD Related Developments 9 Digital Radiology Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Digital Radiology Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Digital Radiology Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Digital Radiology Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Digital Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Digital Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Digital Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Digital Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Digital Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Digital Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Digital Radiology Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Digital Radiology Sales Channels

11.2.2 Digital Radiology Distributors

11.3 Digital Radiology Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Digital Radiology Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Digital Radiology Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Digital Radiology Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

