Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market News Research Report 2027

Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market: Overview

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a medical condition that develops due to shortage of protein called “dystrophin”. It causes deterioration and break down of muscles, which results in walking difficulty and limited general mobility.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is considered as one of the most progressive childhood neuromuscular disorders. However, it affects boys mostly, but few cases of girls have been registered too.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy affects around 1 in 3,500 male births worldwide. It is usually identified between the age of three and six. Weakness and wasting (atrophy) of the muscles of the pelvic area characterize duchenne muscular dystrophy and it is followed by the involvement of the shoulder muscles.

In a report on the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market by Transparency Market Research offers clear view of the market with every detail that is relevant for scaling business in the coming years. It extensively covers the necessary market dynamics and growth strategies that are sure to offer success mantra for the companies operating in the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market.

Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market: Notable Developments

Some important developments that are expected to shape the future strategies of the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market.

In July 2019, three clinical trials were conducted on a new drug; an antisense oligonucleotide. Until now, the drug has shown to assist patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy. The outcomes of the trials were published in the journal of neuromuscular diseases.

Recently, Eli Lilly and Company announced successful completion of its acquisition of Loxo Oncology, Inc. The acquisition is expected to broaden the portfolio of Eli Lilly and Company.

This year GlaxoSmithKline plc reached an agreement with Pfizer Inc in a bid to combine their consumer health businesses into a new world-leading joint venture.

A few of the prominent market players are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, ReveraGen BioPharma Inc., and Akashi Therapeutics Inc.

Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market: Key Trends

The global duchenne muscular dystrophy market is likely to gain traction due to the following factors:

Increased Research and Development Activities to Boost Market

The global duchenne muscular dystrophy market is estimated to gain traction from increased research and development activities, augmented demand for efficacious therapies among patients, and introduction of novel disease therapies. Furthermore, rising prevalence of the disease is projected to propel the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market towards growth.

At present, there is a rise in the number of clinical trials for examining the future course of treatment for duchenne muscular dystrophy. So far, corticosteroid-based anti-inflammatory treatment is the only accepted pharmacological therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The pharmaceutical drug development and discovery have also grown manifolds in the last few years. There have been some technological breakthroughs in the last few years that might facilitate the research processes. Nearly all major companies are now focusing on research and development activities, which is likely to impact on the market during the forecast period.

Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market: Geographical Analysis

In terms of region, global duchenne muscular dystrophy market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global duchenne muscular dystrophy market owing to high healthcare spending, government awareness programs, and many new product innovations. North America is followed by Europe in the global duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The Asia Pacific market is likely to expand at higher rate owing to growing awareness about duchenne muscular dystrophy and increasing public and private health care insurance coverage.