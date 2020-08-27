Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025

The global Epoxidized Soybean Oil market was valued at USD 247.8 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 623.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Epoxidized soybean oil is made up of organic compounds obtained from the oxidation of soybean oil.It is a yellowish viscous liquid that is used as a plasticizer and stabilizer in the manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride. The demand is expected to remain high owing to increasing usage of bio based products in manufacturing.

Views Source Of Related Reports:

Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market

Active Ingredients Market

Flexible Foam Market

Coated Paper Market

UV Stabilizers Market

Polyurethane Additives Market

Ethoxylates Market

Silanes Market

Sorbitol Market

Fluorosurfactants Market

Polyetheramine Market

Titanium Dioxide Market

Epoxy Curing Agents Market

LED Materials Market

Performance Additives Market

Carbon Black Market

Membrane Separation Technology Market

Refrigerant Market

Colorants Market

Personal Care Ingredients Market

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing adoption of organic stabilizers in polyvinyl chloride (pvc) stabilization process

1.2 Easy availability of ESBO in large volume and at low price

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of manufacturing of active ingredients

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008892

Market Segmentation:

The global Epoxidized Soybean Oil marketis segmented on the basis ofraw material, application, end-use applicationand region.

1. By Raw Material:

1.1 Soybean Oil

1.2 Hydrogen Peroxide

1.3 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Pigment Dispersion Agents

2.2 Plasticizers

2.3 Functional Fluids

2.4 Fuel Additives

2.5 UV Cure Applications

2.6 Functional Fluids

2.7 Others

3. By End-Use Application:

3.1 Personal & Healthcare

3.2 Transportation & Automotive

3.3 Adhesives & Sealants

3.4 Foods & Beverages

3.5 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. CHS Inc.

2. Arkema SA

3. DOW Chemical Company

4. Galata Chemicals Inc.

5. Hairma Chemicals Ltd.

6. Shandong LongkouLongda Chemical Industry Co., Ltd..

7. Ferro Corporation

8. InbraIndustriasQuimicas Ltd.

9. Makwell Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.

10. Adeka Corporation

11. American Chemical Service

12. Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

13. Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd.

14. Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd.

15. ShenzenKaiqi Chemical Co. Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008892

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Epoxidized Soybean Oilmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609