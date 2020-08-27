EV Charging Cables Market Analysis and Forecasts by 2026

The global EV Charging Cables market size is expected to reach USD 1,992.5 million by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “EV Charging Cables Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3); By Cable Length (Up to 5 Meters, 6 Meters to 10 Meters, Above 10 Meters); By Application (Public, Private); By Power Supply (Alternate, Direct); By Shape (Coiled, Straight) By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Governments all across the world are taking initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. Countries such as China, India, France, and the U.S. have invested significantly in the development of charging infrastructure to support market growth. Governments have also introduced stringent regulations regarding vehicular emissions to encourage the use of electric vehicles, which further drives the growth of the market. Market players are introducing technologically advanced EV charging cables in the market to appeal to a range of consumers. Innovations in the market have resulted in the launch of charging cables with reduced charge time and low overall costs. Technological advancement in terms of miniaturization and improvement of components has encouraged established organizations, and small and medium enterprises to invest in EV charging cables.