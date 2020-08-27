Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Exoskeleton Robotic System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Exoskeleton Robotic System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Research Report: Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, LockHeed Martin, Parker Hannifin, Interactive Motion Technologies, Panasonic, Myomo, B-TEMIA Inc., Alter G, US Bionics
Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Segmentation by Product: Lower, Upper, Full Body
Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Segmentation by Application: Healthcare, Defense, Industrial
The Exoskeleton Robotic System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Exoskeleton Robotic System market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Exoskeleton Robotic System industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Exoskeleton Robotic System market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Exoskeleton Robotic System Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Exoskeleton Robotic System Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Lower
1.4.3 Upper
1.4.4 Full Body
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Defense
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Exoskeleton Robotic System Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Exoskeleton Robotic System Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Exoskeleton Robotic System Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Exoskeleton Robotic System Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Exoskeleton Robotic System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Exoskeleton Robotic System Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Exoskeleton Robotic System Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Exoskeleton Robotic System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Exoskeleton Robotic System Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Exoskeleton Robotic System Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Exoskeleton Robotic System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Robotic System Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Robotic System Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Robotic System Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Cyberdyne
12.1.1 Cyberdyne Corporation Information
12.1.2 Cyberdyne Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cyberdyne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Robotic System Products Offered
12.1.5 Cyberdyne Recent Development
12.2 Hocoma
12.2.1 Hocoma Corporation Information
12.2.2 Hocoma Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Hocoma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Hocoma Exoskeleton Robotic System Products Offered
12.2.5 Hocoma Recent Development
12.3 ReWalk Robotics
12.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information
12.3.2 ReWalk Robotics Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton Robotic System Products Offered
12.3.5 ReWalk Robotics Recent Development
12.4 Ekso Bionics
12.4.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information
12.4.2 Ekso Bionics Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ekso Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton Robotic System Products Offered
12.4.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Development
12.5 LockHeed Martin
12.5.1 LockHeed Martin Corporation Information
12.5.2 LockHeed Martin Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 LockHeed Martin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 LockHeed Martin Exoskeleton Robotic System Products Offered
12.5.5 LockHeed Martin Recent Development
12.6 Parker Hannifin
12.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information
12.6.2 Parker Hannifin Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Parker Hannifin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Parker Hannifin Exoskeleton Robotic System Products Offered
12.6.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development
12.7 Interactive Motion Technologies
12.7.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Corporation Information
12.7.2 Interactive Motion Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Interactive Motion Technologies Exoskeleton Robotic System Products Offered
12.7.5 Interactive Motion Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Panasonic
12.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.8.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Panasonic Exoskeleton Robotic System Products Offered
12.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.9 Myomo
12.9.1 Myomo Corporation Information
12.9.2 Myomo Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Myomo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Myomo Exoskeleton Robotic System Products Offered
12.9.5 Myomo Recent Development
12.10 B-TEMIA Inc.
12.10.1 B-TEMIA Inc. Corporation Information
12.10.2 B-TEMIA Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 B-TEMIA Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 B-TEMIA Inc. Exoskeleton Robotic System Products Offered
12.10.5 B-TEMIA Inc. Recent Development
12.12 US Bionics
12.12.1 US Bionics Corporation Information
12.12.2 US Bionics Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 US Bionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 US Bionics Products Offered
12.12.5 US Bionics Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Exoskeleton Robotic System Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Exoskeleton Robotic System Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
