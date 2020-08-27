Feed Probiotics Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

Global “Feed Probiotics Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Feed Probiotics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Feed Probiotics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Feed Probiotics Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Feed Probiotics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

As of 2017, Asia-Pacific leads the Probiotics market with revenues of over USD 978.42 million, whereas South America is expected to record the highest growth rate. This growth rate can be explained by an increase in livestock subsidies by key South American nations (Brazil, Chile, Bolivia), increased investments by the region’s probiotic firms on advertisement (Abbott Laboratories increased its marketing expenditure by 5% compared to 2015, and similar trend is observed in Beghin Meiji and other companies).

Expansion of Animal Derived Products Market – Growth in the Usage of Probiotics

Meat products are growing rapidly, due to the high-quality protein, amino acids, minerals and vitamins. The growing population and rise in incomes, along with the changing food habits, have driven the meat industry market. Moreover, to satisfy the demands of meat processing industry by livestock farmers, producing high-quality and hygienic meat, is a big challenge. From decades, around 60% of the meat production is obtained from the developing countries. The rising prices of commodities are further shifting the consumer preferences towards cost effective and cheaper meat products like poultry meat. Poultry consumption is the highest among all, in the meat industry, which recorded a 4% rise than the previous year 2016 according to FAO. US is the largest producer followed by Argentina, Brazil and China. The growing global demand for animal products and processed meat has created an opportunity for feed manufacturers, to enhance the animal productivity. Farmers are relying on feeds, to obtain high-performance and quick weight gain animals in a short period of time. The expansion of meat products industry has created an opportunity for feed probiotics to spur the market, as probiotics benefit the consumers by boosting the immunity and enhancing the performance of animals, by stabilizing the rumen environment.

Increased use in Ruminants

Probiotics enhance the gut performance by balancing the good and bad bacteria and boosting the immunity of animals. Ruminants are the major consumer of feed probiotics, with a share of over 40%, in the global market. Although ruminants are well-adapted for feed digestion due to the ruminal microflora, during times of stress, biochemical conditions prevailing in the rumen can prevent optimum feed utilization. Probiotics, can, therefore, act as a rumen stabilizers following a meal rich in readily fermentable carbohydrates. Ruminants consume a large amount of readily fermentable carbohydrates in their diet, which has adversely affected the ruminant population with the ruminal acidosis. Researchers found that the ruminal pH drop can be prevented by consuming live yeast. Further, the consumption of probiotics in the animal diets enhances their digestibility and prevents the pH increase. Due to the nature of ruminant diet and the functioning of the stomach, this has led to ruminants market share growing rapidly and currently standing third in the consumption of probiotics among other animals, with a share of 18%. Among ruminant type, dairy lead with a share of 58%, due to probiotics resulting in high yield of milk and enhanced gut performance of dairy cows.

Key Developments in the Feed Probiotics Market:

May 2017: Arm & Hammer Animal Nutrition’s parent company, Church & Dwight, acquires Agro Biosciences a Wisconsin-based microbial biotechnology company.

December 2016: Dairy Crest announces animal nutrition research partnership with DuPont Industrial Biosciences.

