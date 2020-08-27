Flame Retardant Market Top Manufacturers Analysis, Size Report and Growth Forecast to 2027

Flame retardant market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% and reach USD 11,175.9 million by the end of 2027, and the market value as per 2019 was USD 7,091.2 million.

Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Flame Retardant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Chemistry (ATH, Brominated, Antimony Oxides, Chlorinated, Phosphorous Compounds, and Others), By End User (Automotive, Construction, Wire & Cable, Electrical & Electronics, Textile, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,”.

Flame retardant Market Drivers and Restraints :

The imposition of stringent regulations on fire safety stands as a significant flame retardant market growth driver. This, coupled with the rising consumption of brominated compounds in products, will also aid in the expansion of the market. Additionally, the development of innovative and effective synergists will boost the market in the coming years.

List of Significant Manufacturers flame retardant market are:

Thor (UK)

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. (Italy)

Huber Engineered Materials (United States)

Kisuma Chemicals (Netherlands)

Nabaltec AG (Germany)

Dow (United States)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

ICL Group (Israel)

Lubrizol Corporation (United States)

Clariant (Switzerland)

LANXESS (Germany)

Others

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific Emerged Dominant Accountable to Increasing Construction Activities

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest flame retardant market share in 2019 with a revenue of USD 3,173.7 million. This is owing to the presence of prominent electronics production industries and an increasing number of construction activities occurring in the region.

Some of the key industry developments in the flame retardant market Include:

September 2020 – A leading producer of bromine and bromine-based products called ICL Group is increasing its production capacity by 50% for applications in the automotive industry.

