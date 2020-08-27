Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Treatment Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report

Global “Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Treatment Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Treatment in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Treatment Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Treatment Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Treatment Market:-

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher)

Boston Scientific Corporation

ChemoCentryx Inc.

Complexa Inc.

Dimerix

Medtronic

Pfizer Inc.

Retrophin Inc.

and Variant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

among others.

The Global Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Treatment market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Treatment Market Overview

The focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) treatment market is expected to register a growth rate of about 7.5% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The progressive scarring of the kidney characterized by proteinuria, is one among the rare diseases that affects kidney function by attacking and damaging the glomeruli. The market for FSGS treatment is primarily driven by the increasing disease burden, rising focus towards rare diseases, and increased R&D activity. Geographical analysis shows that North America is expected to maintain its dominance in this market, particularly due to well-structured healthcare facilities, early adoption of therapies and diagnosis options, and better reimbursement policies, as compared to other regions.

FSGS Treatment Market is Primarily Driven by Increasing FSGS Disease Burden

In comparison to other glomerular disease diagnosis, the prevalence of FSGS is growing fast, worldwide. It is becoming as one of the primary contributors to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as reported in a 2017 publication in the Clinical Journal of American Society of Nephrology. As per NephCure, each year, more than 5400 patients are diagnosed with FSGS, and about 20,000 patients with ESRD were found to earlier have been affected by FSGS. In addition, people of African ancestry have a five-fold higher diagnosis rate. Those who do not respond to steroids opt for kidney transplant or dialysis, wherein FSGS recurs in 30-40% of patients. The recurrent nature of FSGS is quite frequent, and over half of the patients with recurrent FSGS lose their kidney within 5 years, as per the UNC Kidney Center, 2018. Thus, over the forecast period, the burden of glomerulus-related disorders drives the demand for the FSGS treatment market.

Other factors driving this market are rising R&D activity for developing new treatment options and rising government funding for rare diseases.

High Costs of Kidney Dialysis and Transplants Hinder the FSGS treatment Market

The cost of care for patients with any type of kidney-related disorder is significant. In developed markets, this issue is supported by better reimbursement policies. However, out-of-pocket expenses are still high, especially in the low- and middle-income countries. In Canada, on an average, the cost of the dialysis per patient is about CAD 14,000, with total inpatient cost of about CAD 310 million per year, as reported in the Canadian Institute for Health Information, 2016. Further, as per a 2017 article published in Regents of the University of Michigan, awareness among patients with kidney diseases is considerably low, especially with those in stages 1 to 3. Since diseases are silent until late stages in most cases, there is poor access to care among the disadvantaged populations. This represents a major blockade, along with cost issues, which results in a high rate of premature morbidity and mortality.

Another major factor hindering the market is insufficient understanding of disease pathophysiology.

North America Expected to Occupy a Major Share of the FSGS Treatment Market

North American countries have high healthcare expenditure, good healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of therapies and diagnosis options, as well as better reimbursement facilities. The United States and Canada are the major countries, with more than half of the clinical trials for glumerulosclerosis. In addition, there are several governmental organizations funding the development of therapies and diagnosis processes, such as American Association of Kidney Patients, American Kidney Fund Inc., National Kidney Foundation, and NephCure Foundation. Over the forecast period, the presence of global biopharmaceutical companies is expected to play an essential role in retaining the region’s dominance in the FSGS treatment market.

