Food Premix Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by 360 Market Updates

Royal DSM N.V.

Glanbia

plc

Corbion N.V.

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

Vitablend Netherlands BV

Watson Inc.

Stern Vitamin GmbH & Co. KG

The Wright Group

DPO International Sdn Bhd.

Farbest Brands

DSM

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Fenchem Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

SternVitamin

The Global Food Premix market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global food premix market size was estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The vitamins segment accounted for a substantial value share in 2017, owing to the continuous innovative customized premixes’ development by manufacturers in the global market.

• The protein-nanoparticle combination boosts iron fortification. A mixture of whey protein nanofibrils and iron nanoparticles helps food and drink formulators in the reduction of iron-deficiency. The iron nanoparticles are safe to be absorbed by the body.

• Manufacturers of food premixes are taking thing to the next level by providing consumers with online platform to design their own premixes, to increase their consumer bases in the market.

Increasing need for food premixes due lack of complete diet

Malnutrition is a major factor driving the food premixes market. Even the healthy-looking people are malnourished because of their incomplete diet. These diets do not include the right micronutrients and such deficiencies can cause serious health issues. For instance, iron deficiency leads to critical problems during pregnancy and insufficient level of vitamin-A can result in poor vision, infections and skin problems. The food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI) released a set of standards, henceforth, focusing on awareness & consensus-building. Many enterprises are expected to start adding premix of micronutrients to launch fortified foods. A large section of people, worldwide, suffers from iron deficiency, with women worse affected than men. The challenge, in blending nutrient premix in food products, is that bulk density and different particle sizes, which can lead to segregation.

The global food premix market is segmented on the basis of application into bakery and confectionery, beverages, dietary supplements, cereals, dairy and others. The bakery and confectionery industry account for a significant share of the global food premix market. These industries are known to be the vanguard of premix development. Most bakery producer’s white bread to enrich their products with thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, iron and folic acid due to the growing consumers demand for enriched food products. By employing these food premixes in baking, manufacturers can assure the precision consistency necessary in baking.

Developed regions such as North America and Europe account for a significant share of the global food premix market. The growing consumers demand for fortified foods and vitamins is expected to significantly influence the demand for food premix market in North America, the region is estimated to account for over 36% share of the global food premix market revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing disposable income and consumers need for nutritious food. Food premixes has significant usage in the bakery industry.

MAJOR PLAYERS: ROYAL DSM N.V., GLANBIA, PLC, CORBION N.V., CHEMISCHE FABRIK BUDENHEIM KG, VITABLEND NETHERLANDS BV , WATSON INC. , STERN VITAMIN GMBH & CO. KG, THE WRIGHT GROUP, DPO INTERNATIONAL SDN BHD. , FARBEST BRANDS, DSM, JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED, FENCHEM HEXAGON NUTRITION PVT. LTD. and STERNVITAMIN, amongst others.

The global Food Premix market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

