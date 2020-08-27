Forgings Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Forgings Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Forgings Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Forging is a manufacturing process wherein a metal is processed through pressing, pounding, and squeezing under high pressure, thereby transforming the metal into the particular size and shape required by customers.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Forgings market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal,

Aichi Steel

Thyssenkrupp

AAM

Bharat Forge Limited

KOBELCO

WanXiang

FAW

Arconic

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Farinia Group

Longcheng Forging

Sinotruck

Dongfeng Forging

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

Sypris Solutions

Ashok Leyland Limited

Allegheny Technologies

VDM Metals

CITIC Heavy Industries, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Forgings.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Forgings is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Forgings Market is segmented into Closed Die Forgings, Open Die Forgings, Rolled Rings Forgings and other

Based on application, the Forgings Market is segmented into Powertrain Components, Chassis Components, Transmission Parts, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Forgings in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Forgings Market Manufacturers

Forgings Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Forgings Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

