Formic Acid Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2024

The Global Formic Acid market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global formic acid market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 4.5% during 2018 to 2023 (the forecast period). The major factor driving the market is the growing demand for preservatives and feed additives, combined with increasing automobile production in Asia-Pacific economies.

Asia Pacific Dominating the Market Share

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for formic acid, with more than 40% market share, despite major producers located in Europe; due to industrialization, easy raw material availability, and large production base with minimal regulatory norms. China accounts for the largest share in the Asia-Pacific region, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of nearly 6%, due to the growing demand from end-user industries, like animal feed, textile, rubber & leather industries in the region. Increasing automobile production drives the rubber & leather industry, thereby, driving formic acid demand. In addition, low capital and labor costs are expected to drive the market growth in China.

Rubber Industry a Potential Segment

The formic acid market, based on end users, can be divided into rubber, textile, leather, chemicals, agriculture, and pharmaceutical industries. The agriculture industry is the dominant sector in the market studied, due to its antibacterial properties, and it is expected to grow at a healthy rate because of the increasing use as animal feed additive. The rubber industry is expected to grow at a respectable rate, due to the growing automobile production in Asia-Pacific increasing demand for tires.

Cost Effective Substitutes Hampering the Market

The global formic acid market faces certain drawbacks, like the emergence of other cost-effective substitutes, such as urea sulfate for formic acid and high toxic levels of higher grade formic acid, which have a negative impact on the market. These factors may act as a roadblock to the growth of the market.

The global Formic Acid market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

