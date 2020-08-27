Fucoidan Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Fucoidan Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Fucoidan. A Report, titled “Global Fucoidan Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Fucoidan manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Fucoidan Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Fucoidan, present in brown algae just like hondawara, was discovered in 1913 by Professor Kylin of Uppsala University in Sweden as a source of sliminess of kombu. Initially named “fucoijin,” the substance subsequently became known as “fucoidan” based on the international naming convention on sugars.Fucoidan is a specific source of sliminess only found in brown algae such as kombu, wakame (mekabu) and mozuku, and a type of water-soluble dietary fiber. Chemically, fucoidan is a high-molecular polysaccharide whose main constituent is sulfated fucose. In addition to fucose, the saccharide chain that constitutes fucoidan also includes galactose, mannose, xylose and uronic acid. The name “fucoidan” does not represent substances of a given structure, but it is a general term that refers to high-molecular polysaccharides whose main constituent is fucose.

Key players/manufacturers:

Kanehide
Kamerycah
Takara
Yaizu Suisankagaku
FMC
Fucoidan Force
Seaherb
Haerim Fucoidan
Marinova
FucoHiQ
Jeezao
Qingdao Rongde

Kanehide

Kamerycah

Takara

Yaizu Suisankagaku

FMC

Fucoidan Force

Seaherb

Haerim Fucoidan

Marinova

FucoHiQ

Jeezao

Asia is the largest consumption region. In 2020, it consumed 6751 kg fucoidan. China and Japan are separately the first and second largest consumption country in Asia. In 2020, China consumed 38.54% of Asia total fucoidan. USA is another large consumption country globally. In 2020, USA consumed 5248 Kg fucoidan, which take a share of 36.32%. The worldwide market for Fucoidan is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 37 million US$ in 2024, from 30 million US$ in 2019.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Pharmaceutical
Health Care Products
Cosmetics

Major Applications are as follows:

Powder Type
Capsule Type

Pharmaceutical

Health Care Products

Cosmetics Major Applications are as follows:

Powder Type

Capsule Type