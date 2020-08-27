Fumaric Acid Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Fumaric Acid Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fumaric Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Fumaric Acid:

Fumaric acid or trans-butenedioic acid is a white crystalline chemical compound. Fumaric acid is used in the manufacture of medicines, drinks, food, animal feed, cleansing agents, unsaturated polyester, alkyd resins, printing inks, and many others. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13875663 Fumaric Acid Market Manufactures:

Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering

Bartek Ingredients

Polynt

Thirumalai Chemical

Isegen

Fuso Chemicals

Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Sealong Biotechnology

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology

XST Biological Fumaric Acid Market Types:

Food-Grade

Technical-Grade Fumaric Acid Market Applications:

Food & Beverages

Rosin Paper Sizes

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Alkyd Resins

Others Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13875663 Scope of this Report:

The technical barriers of fumaric acid are not high, and the major players are Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering, Fuso Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering, Changzhou Yabang Chemical, Sealong Biotechnology, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology, and XST Biological. These companies mainly concentrate in Japan, China, and Europe. China is the largest consumer, almost 30% of total consumption in 2015, followed by Europe with 20% of sales share.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in fumaric acid industry will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Fumaric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 590 million USD in 2024, from 490 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.