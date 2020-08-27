Bulletin Line

Fumaric Acid Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Fumaric Acid

This report focuses on “Fumaric Acid Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fumaric Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Fumaric Acid:

  • Fumaric acid or trans-butenedioic acid is a white crystalline chemical compound. Fumaric acid is used in the manufacture of medicines, drinks, food, animal feed, cleansing agents, unsaturated polyester, alkyd resins, printing inks, and many others.

    Fumaric Acid Market Manufactures:

  • Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering
  • Bartek Ingredients
  • Polynt
  • Thirumalai Chemical
  • Isegen
  • Fuso Chemicals
  • Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering
  • Changzhou Yabang Chemical
  • NIPPON SHOKUBAI
  • Sealong Biotechnology
  • Changmao Biochemical Engineering
  • Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology
  • XST Biological

    Fumaric Acid Market Types:

  • Food-Grade
  • Technical-Grade

    Fumaric Acid Market Applications:

  • Food & Beverages
  • Rosin Paper Sizes
  • Unsaturated Polyester Resin
  • Alkyd Resins
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The technical barriers of fumaric acid are not high, and the major players are Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering, Fuso Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering, Changzhou Yabang Chemical, Sealong Biotechnology, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology, and XST Biological. These companies mainly concentrate in Japan, China, and Europe. China is the largest consumer, almost 30% of total consumption in 2015, followed by Europe with 20% of sales share.
  • As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in fumaric acid industry will become more intense.
  • The worldwide market for Fumaric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 590 million USD in 2024, from 490 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fumaric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Fumaric Acid Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Fumaric Acid market?
    • How will the global Fumaric Acid market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Fumaric Acid market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Fumaric Acid market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Fumaric Acid market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Fumaric Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fumaric Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fumaric Acid in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Fumaric Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Fumaric Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

