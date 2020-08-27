Gas Analyzer Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2024

Global “Gas Analyzer Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Gas Analyzer in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Gas Analyzer Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Gas Analyzer Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Gas Analyzer market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global gas analyzer market was valued at USD 0.39 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.41 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.52 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The Global Gas analyzer is an instrument which is capable of analyzing the species of chemical gases is present in the sample. It, not only identifies the species, but also has capability to give measurement value of the quantity, which it displays either in numerical form or shows it graphically. Owing to factors, such as high maintenance, requirement of air-conditioned shelter rooms, frequent recalibration, and accuracy issues with interfering gases, traditional gas analyzers have become less reliable in measuring low concentration gasses in the oil & gas industries. Moreover, with increased R&D efforts, new technologies, such as TDLA (tunable diode laser) are being developed, which detect and measure gases at a low density of air and offers several measurement advantages, such as highly stable calibration and less cross interference due to the presence of other gases. This has induced a number of oil & gas industries to start adopting TDLAs, which in turn will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Owing to these factors, the market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. However, high costs of these devices may restrain the market growth.

Higher Demands for Portable Analyzers to Significantly Drive the Market

Portability has been an advantage of gas analyzers, as it helps in free movement and testing at potential risk areas is possible without hassle. Many areas, which are difficult to access can be checked for safety, quality, and other factors, owing to portable devices. Recently, ABB implemented Ultraportable Greenhouse Gas Analyzer (UGGA) for accurate measurements of methane, carbon dioxide, and water in the Prudhoe Bay Oil field in Alaska. Portable gas analyzers can be used in real-time environment for the detection of specific components and percentage of a particular component of the gas in the surrounding area. They are increasingly used in oil and petroleum refineries, mining sites to detect the presence of any harmful gas, or to ensure sufficient concentration of oxygen present in the atmosphere for the safety of workforce. These gas detectors are expected to grow with the increased amount of mining activities that occur globally. For instance, Vale has opened the world’s largest mining project for iron ore in Carajas in the Brazilian Amazon region. These large projects are expected to drive the demand for gas analyzers.

Water and Wastewater Industry Accounted for a Significant Share in the Market

Many pollutants contaminate naturally available water sources and the water that has been polluted after use cannot be disposed directly into the environment. The polluted water should be further processed to neutralize its effect on the environment. Water treatment has been growing, owing to the increasing safety concerns raised by a number of governments and increasing awareness among the consumers. The United States Environment Protection Act has mandated municipalities and public water systems to display their annual drinking water quality report. Such stringent rules towards environment have made it a necessary step before dispatch of water, which is expected to drive the growth of gas analyzers in this domain as the consumption increases. Waste-water treatment can be utilized as a platform to produce biogas. Gas analyzers are used in such plants to measure methane, carbon dioxide, and oxygen values to check the quality of bio-gas generated. In a similar case in Finland, a mutigas Fourier Transform InfraRed (FTIR) has been employed in Viikinmäki wastewater treatment plant. This gas analyzer has been used to detect the emissions of greenhouse gases namely methane, nitrous oxide, ammonia etc.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the Dynamic Region in the Market

Gas analyzers are used in many industries, and the growth of industries in APAC region is expected to be on the rise, driving the growth for this market in the region. Asia-Pacific is the only region to register the oil & gas capacity growth in the recent years. About four new refineries were added in the region, which has added about 750,000 barrels per day to the global crude oil production. Development of industries in the region is driving the growth for portable gas analyzers, owing to their use in the oil & gas industry, such as monitoring processes, increased safety, enhanced efficiency and quality. Moreover, the APAC region has the largest older population demographic. ‘Healthy China’ movement was initiated as a part of five-year plan in 2016. As a part of this plan, the country increased its spending on healthcare and senior care services and products. These factors increased the demand for blood gas analyzers, which are used to indicate the amount of soluble oxygen in the blood, etc., from gases evolving from arteries and veins. They help in the detection of respiratory and metabolic issues.

November 2017 – Gasmet Technologies Oy had displayed the DX4040, a portable multi-gas analyzer CBRNe Convergence 2017. This analyser is used for identification and quantification of Toxic Industrial Compounds (TIC) and Chemical Warfare Agents (CWA). The product uses Gasmets’ FTIR multi-gas analysis technology to measure more than 300 gases, and identify more than 5000 gases using the NIST/EPA library

January 2017 – Servomex had launched the SERVOTOUGH Laser 3 Plus range. It was the world’s smallest cross-stack tunable diode laser gas analyser which cwas specifically optimized for combustion, ammonia slip and process control applications

