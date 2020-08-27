Generator Sales Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2024

Global “Generator Sales Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Generator Sales in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Generator Sales Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Generator Sales Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

AKSA Power Generation

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Cooper Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Doosan Corporation

Generac Power Systems

General Electric Corporation

Honda Power Equipment

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

The Global Generator Sales market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The factors driving the market growth include the ever-increasing demand for power, lack of reliable grid infrastructure, the need for emergency backup power solutions, and the demand for steady power supply. However, factors, such as high installation and operating costs and the consumer preference toward eco-friendly alternatives (solar, fuel cells, etc.), and overcapacity, are restraining the market’s growth. Moreover, the growing energy demands of the burgeoning manufacturing industry are expected to provide greater market opportunities for generators.

Increasing Demand for a Steady Power Supply, is Driving the Market

As the population is increasing, so is the energy requirement. The increase in quality of life will lead to a greater demand for energy and petrochemicals, especially from the United States, China, and India. The massive increase in power consumption in developing countries, such as China and India, with inadequate power generation capacity and grid infrastructure, will make a steady power supply a serious challenge. Thus, the demand for steady power boosts the sales of generator in several sectors, especially the industrial and commercial sectors. Moreover, the performance of any industry depends on the availability of resources for its successful operation, and electricity supply is a primary requirement. Unreliable power has significant consequences for the industrial and commercial consumers, for whom steady power supply is of paramount importance.

Asia-Pacific – Increasing Demand for Generators in Residential Sector

Currently, there is an ever-increasing demand for electricity among residential consumers, for running electrical and electronic products. The total final energy demand (TFED) in the growth of construction industry in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, is favoring the growth of the residential generators segment. Moreover, owing to the lack of firm power grid infrastructure, rural electrification is a major challenge for governments in developing nations. Villages in China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries still rely on diesel generators during night hours. However, this offers as potential prospects for generator companies, to serve rural areas with better and reliable power systems. Large and international vendors dominate the residential generator segment. However, many local and regional vendors are evolving in the market with low-cost options for both residential and commercial users.

Nigeria – Increasing Demand for Generators

A vast majority of the Nigerian economy is oil-dependent. Owing to the low crude oil prices, the country is currently facing an economic crisis. The Nigerian manufacturing and industrial sectors are the worst hit, by the economic slowdown. Underdeveloped grid infrastructure and highly interrupted power supply in important areas have led to an increase in the deployment of generators across the country. At present, almost 40% of the Nigerian population has no access to grid-connected electricity. In 2015, power supply in Nigeria averaged at 3.1 GW, whereas the country’s demand was more than three times the supply. This has led to an increase in demand for generators, as a backup power supply in the residential sector.

