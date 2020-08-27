Genomics Market Size, Demand, Share, Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Trends 2026

The use of genomics is expanding in the medical industry, which is creating growth opportunities for the Global Genomics Market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Genomics: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers valuable insights into the factors enabling growth in the market.

Genomics Market is most commonly used for the diagnosis of cancer. Recent advancements in personalized medicine and genomics have bought significant transformations in disease management. The growing use of genomics in several clinical trials is reflecting a growing trend. Consequently, The Global Genomics Market is expected to rise at an exponential CAGR of 18.7% between 2018 and 2026. In 2018, the market was valued at US$ 15,888.8 Mn and it is anticipated to reach US$ 62,614.6 Mn by 2026.

Key Players Operating in The Genomics Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Danaher

QIAGEN

BGI

IntegraGen

Adoption of Advanced Technologies Renders North America Dominant

From a geographical standpoint, North America dominated the global genomics market in 2018. The region will continue to maintain its dominance through the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are driving the market in this region. In 2018, North America was valued at US$ 6,959.3 Mn. The demand for genomic medicine is increasing in North America on account of the rising adoption of personalized medicine and new sequencing technologies.

Europe is expected to display great growth potential owing to the wide availability of funds and the presence of large MNCs. Governments in the U.K. is increasingly making investments in research and development (R&D) activities to favour the expansion of the market in Europe.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness strong growth during the forecast years. The primary factor responsible for the growth is developing healthcare infrastructure. The awareness about genomic technologies is increasing in countries such as India and China, as people in these countries are becoming more aware with regards to the detection of genetic disorders, their treatment and prognosis. All these factors are enabling growth in the market.

