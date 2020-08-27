Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market: Detailed Company Profiling of Leading Vendors| DEKRA, TÜV SÜD Group, Bureau Veritas

“

Los Angeles, United States, –QY Research has published the latest and most trending report on Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market offers detailed value chain assessment, a comprehensive study on market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities, recent trends, and industry performance analysis. Furthermore, it digs deep into critical aspects of key subjects such as market competition, regional growth, and market segmentation so that readers could gain a sound understanding of the global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market.

The global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market is valued at million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2026

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market during the projected period.

Key Players of the Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

DEKRA, TÜV SÜD Group, Bureau Veritas, Applus Services, SGS Group, Intertek Group, TÜV Rheinland Group, TÜV Nord Group

Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market: Segmentation by Product

Testing, Inspection, Certification

Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market: Segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Testing

1.4.3 Inspection

1.4.4 Certification

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 DEKRA

13.1.1 DEKRA Company Details

13.1.2 DEKRA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 DEKRA Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.1.4 DEKRA Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 DEKRA Recent Development

13.2 TÜV SÜD Group

13.2.1 TÜV SÜD Group Company Details

13.2.2 TÜV SÜD Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 TÜV SÜD Group Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.2.4 TÜV SÜD Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 TÜV SÜD Group Recent Development

13.3 Bureau Veritas

13.3.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

13.3.2 Bureau Veritas Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Bureau Veritas Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.3.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

13.4 Applus Services

13.4.1 Applus Services Company Details

13.4.2 Applus Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Applus Services Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.4.4 Applus Services Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Applus Services Recent Development

13.5 SGS Group

13.5.1 SGS Group Company Details

13.5.2 SGS Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 SGS Group Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.5.4 SGS Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SGS Group Recent Development

13.6 Intertek Group

13.6.1 Intertek Group Company Details

13.6.2 Intertek Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Intertek Group Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.6.4 Intertek Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Intertek Group Recent Development

13.7 TÜV Rheinland Group

13.7.1 TÜV Rheinland Group Company Details

13.7.2 TÜV Rheinland Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 TÜV Rheinland Group Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.7.4 TÜV Rheinland Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 TÜV Rheinland Group Recent Development

13.8 TÜV Nord Group

13.8.1 TÜV Nord Group Company Details

13.8.2 TÜV Nord Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 TÜV Nord Group Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Introduction

13.8.4 TÜV Nord Group Revenue in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 TÜV Nord Group Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

