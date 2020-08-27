Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel market:Recommendations For Emerging Companies|Aemetis, AltAir Fuels, Neste Oil

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Aviation and Marine Biofuel market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Aviation and Marine Biofuel market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Aviation and Marine Biofuel market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Aviation and Marine Biofuel market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Aviation and Marine Biofuel market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Aviation and Marine Biofuel market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Aviation and Marine Biofuel Market Leading Players

Gevo, SkyNRG, Aemetis, AltAir Fuels, Neste Oil, Solena Fuels, LanzaTech, Solazyme, Honeywell UOP, Green Plains, Primus Green Energy, Chevron Lummus Global, Renewable Energy Group

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Aviation and Marine Biofuel market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Aviation and Marine Biofuel Segmentation by Product

Aviation and Marine Biofuel Segmentation by Application

Ship, Aircraft

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Aviation and Marine Biofuel market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Aviation and Marine Biofuel market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Aviation and Marine Biofuel market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Aviation and Marine Biofuel market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Aviation and Marine Biofuel market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Aviation and Marine Biofuel market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Aviation and Marine Biofuel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Bioethanol

1.3.3 Biodiesel

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Ship

1.4.3 Aircraft 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Aviation and Marine Biofuel Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Aviation and Marine Biofuel Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Aviation and Marine Biofuel Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Aviation and Marine Biofuel Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aviation and Marine Biofuel as of 2019)

3.4 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Aviation and Marine Biofuel Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aviation and Marine Biofuel Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Aviation and Marine Biofuel Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Aviation and Marine Biofuel Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Aviation and Marine Biofuel Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Aviation and Marine Biofuel Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Gevo

8.1.1 Gevo Corporation Information

8.1.2 Gevo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Gevo Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.1.5 Gevo SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Gevo Recent Developments

8.2 SkyNRG

8.2.1 SkyNRG Corporation Information

8.2.2 SkyNRG Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 SkyNRG Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.2.5 SkyNRG SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 SkyNRG Recent Developments

8.3 Aemetis

8.3.1 Aemetis Corporation Information

8.3.2 Aemetis Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Aemetis Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.3.5 Aemetis SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Aemetis Recent Developments

8.4 AltAir Fuels

8.4.1 AltAir Fuels Corporation Information

8.4.2 AltAir Fuels Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 AltAir Fuels Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.4.5 AltAir Fuels SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 AltAir Fuels Recent Developments

8.5 Neste Oil

8.5.1 Neste Oil Corporation Information

8.5.2 Neste Oil Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Neste Oil Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.5.5 Neste Oil SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Neste Oil Recent Developments

8.6 Solena Fuels

8.6.1 Solena Fuels Corporation Information

8.6.3 Solena Fuels Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.6.5 Solena Fuels SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Solena Fuels Recent Developments

8.7 LanzaTech

8.7.1 LanzaTech Corporation Information

8.7.2 LanzaTech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 LanzaTech Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.7.5 LanzaTech SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 LanzaTech Recent Developments

8.8 Solazyme

8.8.1 Solazyme Corporation Information

8.8.2 Solazyme Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Solazyme Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.8.5 Solazyme SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Solazyme Recent Developments

8.9 Honeywell UOP

8.9.1 Honeywell UOP Corporation Information

8.9.2 Honeywell UOP Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Honeywell UOP Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.9.5 Honeywell UOP SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Honeywell UOP Recent Developments

8.10 Green Plains

8.10.1 Green Plains Corporation Information

8.10.2 Green Plains Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Green Plains Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.10.5 Green Plains SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Green Plains Recent Developments

8.11 Primus Green Energy

8.11.1 Primus Green Energy Corporation Information

8.11.2 Primus Green Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Primus Green Energy Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.11.5 Primus Green Energy SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Primus Green Energy Recent Developments

8.12 Chevron Lummus Global

8.12.1 Chevron Lummus Global Corporation Information

8.12.2 Chevron Lummus Global Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Chevron Lummus Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.12.5 Chevron Lummus Global SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Chevron Lummus Global Recent Developments

8.13 Renewable Energy Group

8.13.1 Renewable Energy Group Corporation Information

8.13.2 Renewable Energy Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Renewable Energy Group Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Products and Services

8.13.5 Renewable Energy Group SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Renewable Energy Group Recent Developments 9 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Aviation and Marine Biofuel Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Aviation and Marine Biofuel Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Sales Channels

11.2.2 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Distributors

11.3 Aviation and Marine Biofuel Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

