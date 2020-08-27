Global Battery Enclosures Market Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts To 2026 | |Exide Technologies, Saft Groupe, Delphi Automotive

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Battery Enclosures Market is comprehensively analyzed in the report with the main objective of providing accurate market data and useful recommendations to help players to gain strong growth in future. The report is compiled by subject matter experts and experienced market analysts, which makes it highly authentic and reliable. Readers are provided with deep analysis of historical and future market scenarios to get sound understanding of market competition and other important aspects. The report offers exhaustive research on market dynamics, key segments, leading players, and different regional markets. It is a complete package of thorough analysis and research on the global Battery Enclosures market.

The authors of the report shed light on lucrative business prospects, prominent trends, regulatory situations, and price scenarios of the global Battery Enclosures market. Importantly, the report gives a detailed analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the global Battery Enclosures market. It is divided into various sections and chapters to help with easy understanding of each and every aspect of the global Battery Enclosures market. Market players can use the report to peep into the future of the global Battery Enclosures market and bring important changes to their operating style and marketing tactics to achieve sustained growth.

Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the global Battery Enclosures market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Battery Enclosures market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Major Players of Global Battery Enclosures Market

Johnson Controls, GS Yuasa, Exide Technologies, Saft Groupe, Delphi Automotive, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung Sdi, Tesla Motors, Automotive Energy Supply, Trojan Battery, Sebang, Hitachi Chemical, Amara Raja, Atlas BX, Banner Batteries, East Penn

Market Segmentation

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Battery Enclosures market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Battery Enclosures market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Battery Enclosures market.

Global Battery Enclosures Market by Product

,, Metallic Enclosures, Nonmetallic Enclosures Market ,

Global Battery Enclosures Market by Application

Power Generation & Distribution, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Medical, Transportation, Other

Global Battery Enclosures Market by Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Key Questions Answered

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Battery Enclosures market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Battery Enclosures market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Battery Enclosures market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Battery Enclosures market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Battery Enclosures market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Battery Enclosures market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Battery Enclosures market?

Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global Battery Enclosures market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global Battery Enclosures market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for a better understanding of the global Battery Enclosures market.

Table of Content

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Battery Enclosures Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Battery Enclosures Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Metallic Enclosures

1.3.3 Nonmetallic Enclosures

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Battery Enclosures Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Power Generation & Distribution

1.4.3 Oil & Gas

1.4.4 Metals & Mining

1.4.5 Medical

1.4.6 Transportation

1.4.7 Other 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Battery Enclosures Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Battery Enclosures Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Battery Enclosures Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Battery Enclosures Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Battery Enclosures Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Battery Enclosures Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Battery Enclosures Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Battery Enclosures Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Battery Enclosures Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Battery Enclosures Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Battery Enclosures Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Battery Enclosures Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Battery Enclosures Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Battery Enclosures Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Battery Enclosures Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Battery Enclosures Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Battery Enclosures Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Battery Enclosures as of 2019)

3.4 Global Battery Enclosures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Battery Enclosures Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Battery Enclosures Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Battery Enclosures Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Battery Enclosures Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Battery Enclosures Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Battery Enclosures Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Battery Enclosures Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Battery Enclosures Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Battery Enclosures Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Battery Enclosures Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Battery Enclosures Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Battery Enclosures Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Battery Enclosures Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Battery Enclosures Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Battery Enclosures Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Battery Enclosures Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Battery Enclosures Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Battery Enclosures Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Battery Enclosures Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Battery Enclosures Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Battery Enclosures Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Battery Enclosures Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Battery Enclosures Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Battery Enclosures Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Battery Enclosures Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Battery Enclosures Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Battery Enclosures Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Battery Enclosures Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Battery Enclosures Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Battery Enclosures Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Battery Enclosures Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Battery Enclosures Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Battery Enclosures Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Battery Enclosures Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Battery Enclosures Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Battery Enclosures Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Battery Enclosures Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Battery Enclosures Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Battery Enclosures Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Battery Enclosures Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Battery Enclosures Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Battery Enclosures Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Battery Enclosures Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Battery Enclosures Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Enclosures Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Enclosures Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Battery Enclosures Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Johnson Controls

8.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

8.1.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Johnson Controls Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.1.5 Johnson Controls SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

8.2 GS Yuasa

8.2.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

8.2.2 GS Yuasa Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 GS Yuasa Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.2.5 GS Yuasa SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 GS Yuasa Recent Developments

8.3 Exide Technologies

8.3.1 Exide Technologies Corporation Information

8.3.2 Exide Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Exide Technologies Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.3.5 Exide Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Exide Technologies Recent Developments

8.4 Saft Groupe

8.4.1 Saft Groupe Corporation Information

8.4.2 Saft Groupe Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Saft Groupe Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.4.5 Saft Groupe SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Saft Groupe Recent Developments

8.5 Delphi Automotive

8.5.1 Delphi Automotive Corporation Information

8.5.2 Delphi Automotive Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Delphi Automotive Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.5.5 Delphi Automotive SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Delphi Automotive Recent Developments

8.6 LG Chem

8.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

8.6.3 LG Chem Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 LG Chem Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.6.5 LG Chem SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

8.7 Panasonic

8.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.7.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Panasonic Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.7.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

8.8 Samsung Sdi

8.8.1 Samsung Sdi Corporation Information

8.8.2 Samsung Sdi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Samsung Sdi Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.8.5 Samsung Sdi SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Samsung Sdi Recent Developments

8.9 Tesla Motors

8.9.1 Tesla Motors Corporation Information

8.9.2 Tesla Motors Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Tesla Motors Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.9.5 Tesla Motors SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Tesla Motors Recent Developments

8.10 Automotive Energy Supply

8.10.1 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Information

8.10.2 Automotive Energy Supply Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Automotive Energy Supply Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.10.5 Automotive Energy Supply SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Automotive Energy Supply Recent Developments

8.11 Trojan Battery

8.11.1 Trojan Battery Corporation Information

8.11.2 Trojan Battery Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Trojan Battery Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.11.5 Trojan Battery SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Trojan Battery Recent Developments

8.12 Sebang

8.12.1 Sebang Corporation Information

8.12.2 Sebang Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Sebang Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.12.5 Sebang SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Sebang Recent Developments

8.13 Hitachi Chemical

8.13.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

8.13.2 Hitachi Chemical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Hitachi Chemical Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.13.5 Hitachi Chemical SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Hitachi Chemical Recent Developments

8.14 Amara Raja

8.14.1 Amara Raja Corporation Information

8.14.2 Amara Raja Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Amara Raja Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.14.5 Amara Raja SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Amara Raja Recent Developments

8.15 Atlas BX

8.15.1 Atlas BX Corporation Information

8.15.2 Atlas BX Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Atlas BX Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.15.5 Atlas BX SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Atlas BX Recent Developments

8.16 Banner Batteries

8.16.1 Banner Batteries Corporation Information

8.16.2 Banner Batteries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Banner Batteries Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.16.5 Banner Batteries SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Banner Batteries Recent Developments

8.17 East Penn

8.17.1 East Penn Corporation Information

8.17.2 East Penn Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 East Penn Battery Enclosures Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Battery Enclosures Products and Services

8.17.5 East Penn SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 East Penn Recent Developments 9 Battery Enclosures Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Battery Enclosures Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Battery Enclosures Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Battery Enclosures Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Battery Enclosures Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Battery Enclosures Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Battery Enclosures Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Battery Enclosures Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Battery Enclosures Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Battery Enclosures Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Battery Enclosures Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Battery Enclosures Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Battery Enclosures Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Battery Enclosures Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Enclosures Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Enclosures Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Battery Enclosures Sales Channels

11.2.2 Battery Enclosures Distributors

11.3 Battery Enclosures Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

