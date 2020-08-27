The market insights and analysis about pharmaceutical industry, performed in this reliable Dry Eye Syndrome market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can depend confidently. The report contains the details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. With the specific and state-of-the-art information provided in this report, businesses can get idea about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product which is already present in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the global dry eye syndrome market are Allergan, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Novartis Ag, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Akorn, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novaliq Gmbh, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cardinal Health, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited., Cipla Inc., Perrigo Company Plc, Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Horus Pharma, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Visufarma, Hubrx and others.

Segmentation: Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market

By Product Type

(Tear stimulators, Artificial tears, Secretagogue, Others),

Dosage Type

(Liquid, Semi-solid, Others),

Drug Class

(Lubricating Agent, Cholinergics, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Infectives, Anti-Allergics, Others),

Dose

(Unit dose, Multi-dose),

Medication Type

( Prescription (Rx) Drugs, Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs),

Container Type

(Unit-Dose Vials, Bottles, Tubes),

Packaging Type

(Plastic, Aluminium, Glass),

Type

(Brands, Generics),

End Users

(Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Product Launch

In November 2018, ROHTO Pharma (India) Private Limited subsidiary of Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd has launched its Cooling Eye Drops range in India. This drug will help to treat dry eyes disease. It is having cooling formula relief in eye redness and irritated eyes .The major advantage of this launch is that it will help to grow eye care market as ROHTO Cooling Eye Drops was No. 1 OTC eye drop brand in global market and listed in Guinness World Record 2014

In June 2018, Bausch & Lomb announced the launch of Soothe Xtra Protection (XP) Preservative Free lubricant eye drops by expanding the portfolio of the eye health products to meet the rising demand of dry eye symptoms relief without the usage of the preservatives. This will help the company to expand its product portfolio in the market

In May 2018, Teva Canada Limited, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, launched Teva-Cyclosporine. It is a generic version of Allergen’s Restasis. The major advantage of this product launch is that it will help the company in growing its market share in the dry eye treatment as more than 29.0 % of Canada population suffers from the dry eye syndrome

