The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the "Dyspepsia Drug " and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the trocars market

.Market Drivers

Growing cases of dyspepsia worldwide boosts the market growth

Rise in prevalence of metabolic disorders like diabetes mellitus and endocrine disorders such as hypothyroid, hyperparathyroid, Addison’s disease, uraemia and others are the conditions which interrupt the digestion which act as a market driver

High prevalence of digestive diseases such as digestive ulcers and gastric erosions also drives the market growth

Chronic consumption of alcohol, smoking and caffeine acts as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Inadequate knowledge about dyspepsia in some developing countries can also hamper the market growth

Expensive screening test or treatment for dyspepsia can also restrict the growth of this market



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Eisai Co., Ltd has launched Cidine (cinitapride hydrogen tartrate), a gastrointestinal prokinetic agent in China for the treatment of mild-to-moderate functional dyspepsia (indigestion). The launch of Cidine in the China is set to change the treatment landscape for patients suffering from dyspepsia throughout China

In August 2016, LUPIN received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for Acotiamide 100 mg tablets for the treatment of dyspepsia or indigestion. The approval of acotiamide represents a first-in-class novel disease specific treatment option for patients suffering from dyspepsia

Segmentation: Global Dyspepsia Drug Market

By Classification

(Organic Dyspepsia, Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia, Drug Induced Dyspepsia and Others),

Treatment Type

(Medication and Surgery),

Drug

(Antacids, Antibiotics, H2 blockers, Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs),

Gastric Prokinetics Agents and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral and Injectable),

Distribution Channel

(Online Pharmacy, Direct Tenders (Retailers and Others),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

