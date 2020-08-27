Epigenetics-based instruments market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and advancements of technologies associated with epigenetics.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-epigenetics-based-instruments-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global epigenetics-based instruments market are Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; 10x Genomics; Illumina, Inc.; Merck KGaA; QIAGEN; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Novartis AG; Diagenode s.a.; Zymo Research; Active Motif, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bio-Techne among others.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Epigenetics-Based Instruments ” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the trocars market To understand the future outlook and prospects for Epigenetics-Based Instruments market analysis and forecast 2019-2026.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. announced the launch of “Sequel II System”, inclusive of SMRT Cell 8M as well as chemistry, instrument control software and SMRT Link software package. This product is expected to reduce the time required for project outputs while also significantly reducing the costs of operations

In August 2018, 10x Genomics announced that they had acquired “Epinomics” which will subsequently help expand the technological base of 10x Genomics which will be integrated into their “Chromium Single Cell ATC Solution”. This acquisition is a strategic decision based on the focus of the company on enhancing the scientific capabilities and provide their customers with the most advanced biological technologies

Market Drivers

Increasing utilization of epigenetics technology due to the growing prevalence of target areas of application

Focus of authorities and organizations to develop and implement advanced technologies with innovative offerings for the consumers; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing areas of application of epigenetics technology is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising volume of geriatric population worldwide will also uplift the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Large levels of financial expenditure required for the acquisition and utilization of epigenetics-based instruments; this factor is expected act as a restraint in the growth of this market Presence of various regulatory demands and compliances for the commercialization of epigenetics-based products and services will also impede the market growth Dearth of proficient individuals for appropriate utilization of epigenetics technology acts as a restricting factor



Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-epigenetics-based-instruments-market

Segmentation: Global Epigenetics-Based Instruments Market

By Product

Mass Spectrometers

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reactions (qPCRs)

Sonicators

Others

By Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large Non-Coding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin Structures

By Application

Oncology Solid Tumors Liquid Tumors

Non-Oncology Inflammatory Diseases Metabolic Diseases Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases

Development Biology

Drug Discovery

Others

By End-Users

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography

North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-epigenetics-based-instruments-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like Asia, United States, and Europe.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]