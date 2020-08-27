The global fertility services market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20,398.07 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41,396.21 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle and increasing infertility rates.

The Fertility Services market research report acts as a strong backbone for healthcare industry with which it can outdo the competition. The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. This report comprehensively studies consumption or sales of the market, focuses on the top players with respect to sales, price, revenue and market share (volume and value) for each region. Analysis of consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in global market by considering the past, present and future state of the industry has been conducted. All the market drivers and restraints in the report have been derived using SWOT analysis.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.

Market Drivers

Rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women

Decreasing fertility rate in women

Easy accessibility of ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites

Increasing acceptance of basal body temperature-based ovulation monitors

Market Restraints

Lack of the predictive power or precision to confirm ovulation

Unconfirmed precision of urine-based ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET

Increasing Infertility rates

According to a data, according to specialists in Spain in 2015 13 percent of specialists considered endometriosis as one of the main causes of infertility in Spain and 28% considered decreased egg supply is the major factor. Dysfunction during ovulation, stress, uterine are some of the another reasons for the infertility.

Segmentation: Global Fertility Services Market