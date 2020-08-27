Flow cytometry market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing public-private initiatives in the field of immunology and immuno-oncology research will help in driving the growth of the flow cytometry market.

.Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Sysmex Partec GmbH, BIOMÉRIEUX, Mechatronics,, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Stratedigm, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, ACEA BIO, Agilent Technologies , Luminex Corporation. , Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Takara Bio Inc. among others.

Global Flow Cytometry Market Drivers:

The growing public-private initiatives in the field of immunology and immuno-oncology research will help in driving the growth of the flow cytometry market.

Increasing incidence and prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, availability of application-specific products, growing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia, increasing incorporation of AI platforms in flow cytometry workflows and advancements in flow cytometry software along with technological advancement will likely to accelerate the growth of the flow cytometry market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, evolving pipeline for stem cell research and adoption of recombinant DNA technology for antibody production will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the flow cytometry market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Limited purchasing power of end users and significant product costs will likely to hamper the growth of the flow cytometry market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Segmentation: Global Flow Cytometry Market

By Technology

(cell-based flow cytometry, bead-based flow cytometry),

Products

(Reagents And Consumables, Flow Cytometry Instruments, Accessories, Services),

Application

(Research Applications, Clinical Application, Industrial Applications),

End User

(Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

