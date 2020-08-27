Global foot orthotic insoles market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 5.76 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.04% in the above mentioned forecast period. The growth of foot orthotic insoles market is growing due to rise in occurrence of people suffering from arthritis, increase in geriatric and obese population.

The major players covered in the report are, Hanger Clinic, Bauerfeind, Amfit Inc., Scholl’s Wellness Co., ComfortFit Orthotic Labs, Inc., Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., SIDAS S.A.S, currex GmbH, Powerstep, Blatchford Limited, Cascade Dafo, Inc., Health and Care (UK) Ltd, SOLO Laboratories, Inc, BIRKENSTOCK, Evonik Digital GmbH, DOLA–Digital Orthotics Laboratories Australia, Bornlife, Ottobock among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Drivers & Restraints:

The growing demand of the high quality sports shoes is expected to drive the market growth for foot orthotic insoles products. Increased prevalence of diabetes in the growing population is another factor that augments the growth of the market. With increasing focus on the technological advancement in health care sector, the growing concern of foot orthotic insoles is among the major opportunity that will impact this markets growth in the forecast period to 2027.