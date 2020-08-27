Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market analysis, which studies the High Temperature Nylon (HTN)’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market will register a 5.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1902.6 million by 2025, from $ 1528.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High Temperature Nylon (HTN) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the High Temperature Nylon (HTN), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by High Temperature Nylon (HTN) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Includes:

DuPont

Evonik

DSM

MGC

Mitsui Chemicals

Solvay

EMS Chemie Holding

BASF

Kingfa

Kuraray

RadiciGroup

Zhejiang NHU

Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Xinli New Material

Genius

Market Segment by Type, covers:

PA6T

PA46

PA9T

PA10T

MXD6

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automobile

Electronics

LED

Machinery

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

