Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer in these regions. This report also studies the global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer:

There are multiple types of backflow preventers, the three most common being the pressure vacuum breaker (PVB), the reduced pressure zone (RPZ), and the double check assembly (DCA).

This report studies the Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market, a reduced pressure zone device (RPZD, RPZ, or RPZ valve) is a type of backflow prevention device commonly used to protect water supplies from contamination.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13876513 Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market Manufactures:

WATTS

APOLLO

ZURN

Emerson

Caleffi

Reliance

A.R.I. Flow Control

Tianjin Guowei

Hebei Tongli

Shanghai Jinyi Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market Types:

Stainless Steel

Ductile Iron

Bronze Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market Applications:

Chemical Plant

Water Stations

Others Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13876513 Scope of this Report:

The reduced pressure zone backflow preventer industry has got a steady positive development in the past five years. From 2012-2017 the average growth rate of global production of reduced pressure zone backflow preventer is 4.18 %. In 2012, the global production of reduced pressure zone backflow preventer product is 245.6 k units, while in 2016, the total production is 376.3 k units.

Global reduced pressure zone backflow preventer industry is not very concentrated. The leading manufactures are WATTS, APOLLO, ZURN, Emerson and Caleffi. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 57.57% of the total market in 2016.

North America remains the largest market for reduced pressure zone backflow preventer sales with a market share of 37.67%, followed by Europe and China, with market share of 37.34% and 11.47%

The worldwide market for Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 110 million USD in 2024, from 84 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.