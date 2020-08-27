GLOBAL RIGID PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET GLOBALLY EXPECTED TO DRIVE GROWTH THROUGH 2028

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global rigid plastic packaging market.

Click here to get sample of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-55000?utm_source=SA&utm_medium=BL&utm_campaign=SA

According to the report, the rigid plastic packaging market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Healthcare, Personal Care, Industrial Packaging, and Others during the forecast period.

What is Rigid Plastic?

Rigid Plastic is a type of plastic that has less inflexibility shape or form. Rigid plastic has many good characteristics such as lightweight, can be moulded into a different shape. For each product type, the manufacturing method of rigid plastic varies from extrusion to injection molding and blow molding. Rigid plastic packaging helps to keeps the goods safe for a longer time. Rigid plastic protects the contents from moisture, oxidation and particulate matter with the help of airtight seals. The global rigid plastic packaging market is expected high demand in the future because of the end-user like healthcare, food beverage industries are now turning to efficient packaging technologies to guarantee long-term safety and storage.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented based on the type, product type, and end-user. By product type, this market is split into bottles, jars, trays, cups, and others. The bottling segment is anticipated to higher growth in this market due to the retail boom and increased demand for drinks and family care products. The global rigid plastic packaging market is expected to boom in the Asia Pacific region because of the rapid growth of the food & beverage industries. Along with with this, the increasing demand in the region for beauty and personal care products.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Demand for recyclable products

o Increasing demand from end-users

o Rigid packaging is non-biodegradable. Thus, it may hamper the market growth

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

The rigid plastic packaging market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are estimated to be major regions for rigid plastic packaging market during the forecast period. The high growth of supply chain activities to cater to various industries and the development of packaging solutions is a key to the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market in this region.

Major industries in these regions are estimated to be Aerospace & Defence, Protection Equipment, Automotive, and Electrical & Electronics. The Asia Pacific amongst this with increasing trade activities and industrial growth is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period. Middle East region promises a strong market potential during the forecast period. The diversification of economic activities leading to industrial growth is a key to the demand for rigid plastic packaging market in this region. South America and Africa are emerging regions in terms of market demand during the forecast period.

Click here to get a detailed scope of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-55000?utm_source=SA&utm_medium=BL&utm_campaign=SA

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for rigid plastic packaging market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global rigid plastic packaging market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in the industry.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like ALPLA, Amcor Limited, ES Plastic, Bemis Company, Inc., Binggrae, RPC Group Plc, Berry Plastics Corporation, Dow Chemical, Coveris Holdings S.A., Reynolds Group Holdings, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., and Consolidated Container Company

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene Teraphthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Bioplastic

By Product Type:

Bottles

Jars

Trays

Cups

Others

By End User:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Personal Care

Industrial Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Product Type

By End-User

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Product Type

By End-User

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Product Type

By End-User

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Product Type

By End-User

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Product Type

By End-User

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Product Type

By End-User

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Market size estimation of the global rigid plastic packaging market on a regional and global basis

The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet specific requirements:

By Segment

By Sub-segment

By Region/Country

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +91 706 672 4848 +1 208 405 2835 / +44 121 364 6144 /

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.