GLOBAL SODIUM REDUCTION INGREDIENTS MARKET ANALYSIS GROWTH CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS TO 2028

A recent report published by QMI on the Sodium Reduction Ingredients market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of sodium reduction ingredients market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for sodium reduction ingredients during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of sodium reduction ingredients to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Increasing awareness regarding the effects of excess sodium intake on health is expected to drive the growth of the sodium reduction ingredients market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

Sodium reduction ingredients are substitutes for salt or sodium chloride, which possess the same taste like salt. Potassium chloride is the most preferred sodium reduction ingredient among all mineral salts.

Sodium intake is necessary for the human body, as it maintains blood pressure. However, consuming high amounts of sodium may raise the blood pressure and cause fluid retention, which could lead to swelling of legs and feet or other health issues.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), food containing sodium in excess causes severe health issues. An average intake of 1500 mg to 2,300 mg per day of sodium is advisable. However, according to Federal, Provincial, and Territorial governments, people in Canada consume sodium, which is almost double than required. This could lead to severe health disorders.

Sodium reduction ingredients are witnessing increased demand with growing awareness about excessive consumption or intake of sodium on health. Cargill Inc. has introduced products with less sodium content such as Alberger brand flake salts, Potassium Pro Potassium Chloride, and FlakeSelect Potassium Chloride/Salt. The US FDA is also working with food companies and restaurants to maintain the level of sodium in food. The sodium reduction ingredients market is growing due to the increasing demand for healthy and nutritional food products.

Factors having a significant impact on the growth of this market are:

o Increasing awareness regarding the effects of excess sodium intake on health

o Rising use in food flavors and preparations of seasonings and sauces

o Potassium chloride is used as a salt substitute in food production

o Consumer consumption of healthy nutritious food products

o Changing tastes and preferences of people

o Growing demand for processed food with a high quantity of sodium

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

This report segments the sodium reduction ingredients market by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World. North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are estimated to be major regions for the sodium reduction ingredients market during the forecast period. North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in the Food & Agricultural sector. The use of the latest technologies in the agricultural activities and established processed food market is estimated to drive demand for the sodium reduction ingredients market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for the sodium reduction ingredients during the forecast period. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors in the growth of the sodium reduction ingredients market. The Middle East and the rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for the sodium reduction ingredients market during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Kerry Group Plc., DuPont, Novozymes, Tata, Lyle Plc., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Savoury Systems International Inc., Innophos Holdings Inc., Cargill Inc., Royal DSM NV, Ohly GmbH, Sensient Technologies Corp, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG., Morton (K+S), Biospringer, ABF, Ajinomoto, Fufeng, Meihua, CNSG, Jiangsu Jingshen Salt and Chemical Industry, and Yunnan Salt and Salt Chemical and Shindoo Chemi-industry

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Amino Acids

Mineral Blends

Yeast Extracts

Others

Vegetable Protein

Trehalose

By Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Foods

Meat Products

Sauces, Seasonings, and Snacks

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Application

