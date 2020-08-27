Grid Energy Storage Market Driving Growth on Multiple Trends

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Grid Energy Storage’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

ABB (Switzerland)

Beacon Power (United States)

Hydrostor (Canada)

Tesla (United States)

General Electric (United States)

Samsung SDI (South Korea)EnerVault (United States)

S&C Electric (United States)

Maxwell Technologies (United States)

Energy storage systems make easier the modernization of electricity grids to ensure the delivery of reactive and active power. Todayâ€™s electric system is facing huge challenges such as handling of energy needs, climate change, enhancing efficiency from non-renewable energy processes. The grid energy storage helps to tackle these challenges by enhancing operating capabilities of the grid, lowering cost and ensuring high reliability, reducing infrastructure investments. And it also provides backup power as well as grid stabilization services.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Solar and Wind Power Firming, Microgrids, Voltage Sag Mitigation and UPS, Primary Frequency Response, Generator Bridging, Ramping, and Regulation, Hybrid Storage), Services (Bulk Energy Services, Ancillary Services, Transmission Infrastructure Services, Distribution Infrastructure Services, Customer Energy Management Services), Energy Storage Technologies (Pumped Hydro, Compressed Air Energy Storage, Battery, Thermal Storage, Flywheel), Installation Rate Power (Less Than and Equal To 10 Kw, 10KW, 100KW â€“ 1MW, 1MW-10MW, 10-100MW, 100MW-1GW, Greater Than 1GW)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Growing Demand in Europe and Japan Because Of Higher Fraction of Grid Storage

Increasing Storage Development in Europe and Asia

Growth Drivers in LimelightModernizing the Electric System

High Movement of Nations towards Electrification of the Transportations Sector

Increase Penetration of Renewable Energy on the Grid

Challenges that Market May Face:Growing Cost Competition in Energy Storage Technologies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Grid Energy Storage Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Grid Energy Storage Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Grid Energy Storage Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Water Purifier

Chapter 4: Presenting the Grid Energy Storage Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Grid Energy Storage Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Grid Energy Storage Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Key Development Activities:

In Aug 2019, Tesla announced the new 3MWh energy grid storage battery known as Megapack. The company deployed emissions-free, 250 MW/1 GWh power plant. Through this company reduces the complexity of large-scale battery storage and also provides easy installation and connection process.

