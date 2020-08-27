Hazmat Packaging Market Industry Size 2016, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis up to 2028

A recent report published by QMI on hazmat packaging market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of hazmat packaging market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for hazmat packaging during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of hazmat packaging to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Greif

2. SIA Flexitanks

3. Hoover Ferguson

4. Schutz Container Systems

5. Mauser Group

6. HINRICH Industries

7. Thielmann

8. Eagle Manufacturing

9. Patrick J. Kelly Drums

10. Clouds Drums Dubai

11. Balmer Lawrie

12. Sicagen India

13. Great Western Containers

14. Fibrestar Drums

15. Meyer Steel Drum

16. Peninsula Drums

The Hazmat packaging market has been segmented by material (metal, corrugated paper, and plastic), by product (drums & pails, ibcs, cartons, boxes, cans, flexi tanks, bottles, and others), by end-user (chemical & petrochemicals, paints & dyes, oil & gas, industrial chemicals, freight & logistics, automotive, lubricants & oils, pharmaceuticals, agriculture & horticulture, and others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The hazmat packaging market by region has been segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are estimated to be major regions for hazmat packaging market during the forecast period. The high growth of supply chain activities to cater various industries and development of packaging solutions is a key to the growth of hazmat packaging market in this region.

Major industries in these regions are estimated to be aerospace & defence, protection equipment, automotive, and electrical & electronics. Due to increasing trade activities and industrial growth Asia pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period. Middle East region promises a strong market potential during the forecast period. The diversification of economic activities leading to industrial growth is a key to the demand for hazmat packaging market in this region. South America and Africa are emerging regions in terms of market demand during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Material:

Metal

Corrugated Paper

and Plastic

By Product:

Drums & Pails

IBCs

Cartons

Boxes

Cans

Flexi Tanks

Bottles

and Others

By End-User:

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Paints & Dyes

Oil & Gas

Industrial Chemicals

Freight & Logistics

Automotive

Lubricants & Oils

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture & Horticulture

and Others

By Region:

North America Hazmat Packaging Market

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Material

North America, by Product

North America, by End-User

Europe Hazmat Packaging Market

Europe, by Country

Germany

Russia

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Europe, by Material

Europe, by Product

Europe, by End-User

Asia Pacific Hazmat Packaging Market

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Material

Asia Pacific, by Product

Asia Pacific, by End-User

Middle East & Africa Hazmat Packaging Market

Middle East & Africa, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Middle East & Africa, by Material

Middle East & Africa, by Product

Middle East & Africa, by End-User

South America Hazmat Packaging Market

South America, by Country

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

South America, by Material

South America, by Product

South America, by End-User

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for Hazmat packaging market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in Hazmat packaging market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the Hazmat packaging market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of Hazmat packaging market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

