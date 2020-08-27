Hazmat Packaging Market Industry Size 2016, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis up to 2028

A recent report published by QMI on hazmat packaging market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of hazmat packaging market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for hazmat packaging during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of hazmat packaging to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. Greif
2. SIA Flexitanks
3. Hoover Ferguson
4. Schutz Container Systems
5. Mauser Group
6. HINRICH Industries
7. Thielmann
8. Eagle Manufacturing
9. Patrick J. Kelly Drums
10. Clouds Drums Dubai
11. Balmer Lawrie
12. Sicagen India
13. Great Western Containers
14. Fibrestar Drums
15. Meyer Steel Drum
16. Peninsula Drums
The Hazmat packaging market has been segmented by material (metal, corrugated paper, and plastic), by product (drums & pails, ibcs, cartons, boxes, cans, flexi tanks, bottles, and others), by end-user (chemical & petrochemicals, paints & dyes, oil & gas, industrial chemicals, freight & logistics, automotive, lubricants & oils, pharmaceuticals, agriculture & horticulture, and others).
Insights about regional distribution of market:
The hazmat packaging market by region has been segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are estimated to be major regions for hazmat packaging market during the forecast period. The high growth of supply chain activities to cater various industries and development of packaging solutions is a key to the growth of hazmat packaging market in this region.
Major industries in these regions are estimated to be aerospace & defence, protection equipment, automotive, and electrical & electronics. Due to increasing trade activities and industrial growth Asia pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period. Middle East region promises a strong market potential during the forecast period. The diversification of economic activities leading to industrial growth is a key to the demand for hazmat packaging market in this region. South America and Africa are emerging regions in terms of market demand during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation:
By Material:
Metal
Corrugated Paper
and Plastic
By Product:
Drums & Pails
IBCs
Cartons
Boxes
Cans
Flexi Tanks
Bottles
and Others
By End-User:
Chemical & Petrochemicals
Paints & Dyes
Oil & Gas
Industrial Chemicals
Freight & Logistics
Automotive
Lubricants & Oils
Pharmaceuticals
Agriculture & Horticulture
and Others
By Region:
North America Hazmat Packaging Market
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Material
North America, by Product
North America, by End-User
Europe Hazmat Packaging Market
Europe, by Country
Germany
Russia
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Europe, by Material
Europe, by Product
Europe, by End-User
Asia Pacific Hazmat Packaging Market
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Material
Asia Pacific, by Product
Asia Pacific, by End-User
Middle East & Africa Hazmat Packaging Market
Middle East & Africa, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Middle East & Africa, by Material
Middle East & Africa, by Product
Middle East & Africa, by End-User
South America Hazmat Packaging Market
South America, by Country
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of South America
South America, by Material
South America, by Product
South America, by End-User
Objectives of this report:
o To estimate market size for Hazmat packaging market on regional and global basis.
o To identify major segments in Hazmat packaging market and evaluate their market shares and demand.
o To provide a competitive scenario for the Hazmat packaging market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of Hazmat packaging market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
