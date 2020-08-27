HEALTHCARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET BY 2020-2026: GROWTH REPORT FOCUSING ON KEY PLAYERS- ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION LTD, SOPHIA GENETICS, ENLITIC, INC, BUTTERFLY NETWORK, INC, ICARBONX, INSILICO MEDICINE, INC, LIFEGRAPH, WELLTOK, AICURE, APIXIO, INC

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is accounted for $0.95 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $19.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period. Rising applications of artificial intelligence and advancements in data analytics are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, high capital requirement is hindering the market growth.

On the basis of End User, Hospital & Diagnostic Centers has witnessing the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising implementation of artificial intelligence technology for collection of data of patient to support decision making in hospital workflow has considerably enhanced outcomes, reduced wait times and costs are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market include Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Sophia Genetics, Enlitic, Inc., Butterfly Network, Inc, Cyrcadia Health Inc., IBM (Watson Health), iCarbonX, Insilico Medicine, Inc., Lifegraph, Welltok, AiCure, APIXIO, Inc. and Atomwise, Inc.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing R&D expenditure, developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, existence of huge patient pool will generate demand for improved healthcare services and growing disposable income are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. The competitive spectrum of the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

The Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

Technologies Covered:

• Natural Language Processing

• Querying Method

• Machine Learning

• Context Aware Processing

• Deep Learning

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Applications Covered:

• Hospital workflow

• Virtual Assistants

• Medical Imaging & diagnosis

• Therapy planning

• Drug discovery

• Wearables

• Robot-assisted Surgery

• Dosage Error Reduction

• Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

• Automated Image Diagnosis

• Fraud Detection

End Users Covered:

• Academic & Research Laboratories

• Hospital & Diagnostic Centers

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

