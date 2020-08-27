Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global “Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Hexagonal Boron Nitride. A Report, titled “Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Hexagonal Boron Nitride manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Hexagonal Boron Nitride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (Hexagonal BN), h-BN, commonly known as white graphite, has a structure and properties similar to graphite. It has become one of the most popular dry lubricants due to its lubricating properties and inertness to molten metals and salts. And the hexagonal BN includes 3 grades: PG (Premium), SG (Standard) and CG (Custom).

This report focuses on the Hexagonal Boron Nitride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Hexagonal BN (h-BN) is a white powder having a scaly crystalline structure similar to that of graphite, and is a chemically stable material, giving rise to moniker white graphite.Hexagonal boron nitride industry concentration is not low. The top ten companies were estimated to account for 64.16% production volume market share in 2015. The production of hexagonal BN increased from 2949 MT in 2011 to 3655 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.52%. In the world wide, USA was the major manufacturing region, who accounted for about 35.27% production market share in the hexagonal BN industry in 2015. Saint-Gobain, Momentive, 3M, H.C.Starck and UK Abrasives are the global leading manufacturers of hexagonal BN.Different application segments of the hexagonal BN include hexagonal BN composite ceramics, industrial packaging, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others. Composite ceramics was the largest consumed filed of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015 with consumption volume share 29.98%. However, paints & coatings and lubricants industry is also expected to be one of the fastest growing segments of the application market. Meanwhile, the cosmetics industry is also showing the steady growth.The global hexagonal boron nitride market was dominated by USA with largest share- 32.37%- in total volume consumption in 2015. China was another leading regional market for hexagonal boron nitride due to increase in end-use applications in the region in 2015. Europe and Japan accounted for significant share in total volume consumption of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015.Currently, HBN is more expensive. HBN prices 1MT at least in 26000USD above, on the whole, HBN has great profit margins. As technology advances, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. However, the grade, the price of good standard HBN products remains high.We tend to believe that this industry has good prospects for development due to the rigid demand. Strong demand from various end-user industries is expected to boost the demand for h-BN in the years to come. However, high cost and complex manufacturing process is expected to be major concern for manufacturers. The worldwide market for Hexagonal Boron Nitride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2023, from 260 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Premium Grade(PG)

Standard Grade(SG)

Custom Grade(CG) Major Applications are as follows:

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Composite Ceramics

Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Paints & Coatings and Lubricants Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Industrial Packing