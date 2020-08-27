Hot Plate Stirrer Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Hot Plate Stirrer Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hot Plate Stirrer in these regions. This report also studies the global Hot Plate Stirrer market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Hot plate stirrer is a portable equipment that works on the same principle of regular magnetic stirrers, but integrates a heating component or coil on the platform or board. This allows the device to maintain the sample at the required temperature while stirring. This equipment features uniform heating and rough construction to meet the rigorous laboratory necessities.

Corning

Grant Instruments

IKA Works

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Benchmark Scientific

Heidolph Instruments

Neutec Group

REMI GROUP

Scilogex

Labnet International

Troemner

VWR Hot Plate Stirrer Market Types:

Constant Temperature Type

Non-Constant Temperature Type

Others Hot Plate Stirrer Market Applications:

Pharmaceutical and Chemical Sector

Academic Research

Clinical Biology

Hot Plate Stirrer Market Applications:

Pharmaceutical and Chemical Sector

Academic Research

Clinical Biology

Others

This report focuses on the Hot Plate Stirrer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the exponential rise in the popularity ofÂ e-commerceÂ across the globe. The growing popularity of e-commerce is making it easier for customers to browse and purchase from a wide range ofÂ laboratory-related productsÂ available online and are sold by several manufacturers. This helps the customers to make their shopping experience easier regarding comparing configurations of laboratory devices of different brands and allows manufacturers to improve their brand visibility and brand retention. Also,Â e-commerceÂ has enabled manufacturers to cater to the new countries and has also maintained a simplified distribution channel.Â

One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is limited sample volume capacity. Magnetic stirrers like hot plate stirrers use an electromagnetic motor under the platform to rotate a suspended inert magnet that is placed in the flask or beaker.

Americas is estimated to dominate the hot plate stirrer market during the forecast period. The presence of many testing laboratories, research facilities, sub-contract laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies is driving the growth of the hot plate stirrer market in the region.