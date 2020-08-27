HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Revenue Analysis By Key Players, Market Size, Share, Key Developments, And Forecast 2030

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the “HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030” report to its list of offerings.

Development initiatives of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs are generally very demanding, both in terms of experience and capital investment. Most companies generally lack the necessary resources to meet the aforementioned requirements and are unable to set up dedicated HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing facilities. This has led to an increased demand for contract manufacturing service providers in this field.

Key Market Insights

Over 115 CMOs presently claim to offer manufacturing services for HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs

The market is currently dominated by the presence of mid-sized and large companies, which represent 75% of the industry stakeholders. Further, more than 65% of CMOs claim to have the capabilities to manufacture HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs across all scales of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial).

Europe emerged as a manufacturing hub for HPAPI and cytotoxic drugs

More than 205 manufacturing facilities have been established by various players, worldwide; of these, 48% are in Europe, followed by those based in North America (35%). Other prominent regions, serving as bases of operations for such companies, include (in decreasing order of number of manufacturing facilities) China, India and Australia.

Partnership activity within this domain has grown at a CAGR of 6%, between 2014 and 2019

More than 100 agreements have been inked in the last 6 years; majority of which were acquisitions. Other popular types of partnership models adopted by players engaged in this domain include R&D agreements (11%), manufacturing agreements (11%) and technology licensing deals (9%).

115+ facility expansions were reported between 2014-2019

More than 55% of such initiatives were focused on expanding manufacturing facilities, followed those by those undertaken for building new facilities (24%). It is worth mentioning that most of expansion initiatives (90%) were carried out in Europe and North America.

Approximately 85% of the total installed capacity is dedicated to commercial scale manufacturing

Whereas, rest (15%) of the capacity is being used for preclinical / clinical scale manufacturing of HPAPIs. In addition, over 50% of the total current global, installed HPAPI manufacturing capacity is installed in Europe.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 80% of the market share by 2030

In addition, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a relatively faster rate (~13%). Further, the majority share (85%) of contract service revenues is anticipated to be generated from commercial scale operations; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key manufacturers of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs, across the world?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this domain?

What is the current, installed contract manufacturing capacity for HPAPIs?

What are the key factors influencing the make (manufacture in-house) versus buy (outsource) decision related to HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs?

What are the key drivers and growth constraints in HPAPI and cytotoxic drugs manufacturing market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 25 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the HPAPI and cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Product

HPAPIs

Highly Potent Finished Dosage Forms

Company Size

Small

Mid-sized

Large / Very Large

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

Type of Pharmacological Molecule

Small Molecules

Biologics

Type of Highly Potent Finished Dosage Form

Injectables

Oral Solids

Creams

Others

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom the manufacturing of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs is largely being outsourced owing to the exorbitant costs associated with setting-up of in-house expertise. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Antonella Mancuso (Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals) and Maria Elena Guadagno (Business Director, BSP Pharmaceuticals)

Klaus Hellerbrand (Managing Director, ProJect Pharmaceutics)

Kevin Rosenthal (Business Head, Formulations and Finished Products, Alphora Research)

Jennifer L Mitcham (Director, Business Development, Catalent Pharma Solutions) and Stacy McDonald (Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions)

Roberto Margarita (Business Development Director, CordenPharma)

Allison Vavala (Senior Manager, Business Development, Helsinn)

Mark Wright (Site Head, Piramal Healthcare)

Javier E. Aznárez Araiz (Business Development Technician, Idifarma)

The research covers profiles of key players that offer manufacturing services for HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs, featuring a company overview, information on their respective service portfolios, manufacturing facilities and capabilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Catalent

Evonik

Formosa Laboratories

Intas

Lonza

MabPlex

Pfizer CentreOne

Piramal Pharma Solutions

SAFC (a business division of Sigma-Aldrich)

ScinoPharm

Siegfried

STA Pharmaceutical (a WuXi AppTec company)

Teva api

