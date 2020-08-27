Hydrobromic Acid Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Hydrobromic Acid Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Hydrobromic Acid. A Report, titled “Global Hydrobromic Acid Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Hydrobromic Acid manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Hydrobromic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Hydrobromic acid is a type of clear or yellowish liquid containing hydrogen bromide and water. The acid is commercially available in concentrations of 48% and 62%. Hydrobromic acid can be used in the preparation of various chemical intermediates, synthetic dyes, drugs, perfumes and bromides.

Key players/manufacturers:

ICL-IP
Albemarle
Chemtura
Jordan Bromine
Tosoh
Tata Chemicals
Haiwang Chemical
Shouguang Weidong Chemical
Shandong Tianyi Chemicals
Shandong Tianxin Chemical
Weifang Longwei
Haoyuan Group

ICL-IP

Albemarle

Chemtura

Jordan Bromine

Tosoh

Tata Chemicals

Haiwang Chemical

Shouguang Weidong Chemical

Shandong Tianyi Chemicals

Shandong Tianxin Chemical

Weifang Longwei

Haoyuan Group

First, the hydrobromic acid industry is relatively concentrated: due to the high barriers (raw material barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of hydrobromic acid are mainly in US, Israel, EU and China.Second, the global production of hydrobromic acid increases from 293400 MT in 2010 to 215750 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 6.35 %. ICL-IP, Albemarle and Chemtura Corporation are the world leaders.Third, the product has high value, and the price of the product is also high. The price of hydrobromic acid is affected by the raw material bromine supply. The raw material of bromine is from sea water and underground wells, and the Dead Sea is rich in bromine resources, so the region near the Dead Sea is the world's largest production base of bromine and hydrobromic acid. Major Classifications are as follows:

48% HBr

62% HBr

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Inorganic Bromides

Organic Bromine

Pharmaceuticals