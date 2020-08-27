Hydropower Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast 2024 Analysis Research

Global “Hydropower Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Hydropower in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Hydropower Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Hydropower Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

One of the greatest challenges for the nations across the world in the 21st century is ensuring the availability of low-carbon, affordable, and secure energy. Hydropower has been and can continue to be a substantial contributor toward meeting that challenge. Although the hydropower industry exhibited significant growth over the past century, the factors that led to its historical growth rates are different than the contemporary opportunities and challenges being faced by the industry. Continued efforts to lower costs, increase efficiencies, and incorporate the principles of environmental sustainability through technical innovation, are likely to determine the scale at which hydropower contributes to the energy mix of the future.

Accelerating Growth in Renewable Sources of Energy

Hydropower installations have been registering steady growth, majorly driven by the demand for reliable, clean, and affordable power, as countries seek options to meet the carbon reduction goals set out in the Paris Agreement. Electricity generation, especially from conventional coal and petroleum-based power plants, has been identified as a significant source of greenhouse gas emission. Electricity, however, is a resource that people cannot live without, and its demand is only increasing, with growing industrialization and urbanization. This has forced governments of various countries to focus on renewable energy sources (such as wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, geothermal, etc.), which have the capability of generating clean electricity.

Pumped Storage – Picking up Pace in the Market

In 2016, around 6.4 GW of pumped storage capacity came online, nearly twice the amount installed in 2015, signifying its vital role in supporting and enabling renewable energy in clean energy systems of the future. China, the most significant player in the sector, published its 13th five-year plan on energy development, covering the period to 2020. The country aims to reach 40 GW total pumped storage capacity by 2020. Over 30 GW of pumped storage capacity was under development in China, at the end of 2016. Pump-storage hydropower plants are known to be excellent assets for assisting in maintaining a high-quality level of the electricity system/network, and this type of hydropower can be further developed for the purpose. However, the markets do not yet reward the value of these benefits adequately, thus posing a higher risk on the return of investment for the owners of this type of generation assets, under the non-cross-ownership legislation. Opportunities for growth in pumped storage may be hampered in some markets, owing to regulatory restrictions.

China – A Leader in the Hydropower Sector

Asia-Pacific region continues to account for the largest share of the global installed hydropower of all regions in the world. China alone accounts for more than 25% of the global hydropower capacity, and added approximately 11.74 GW of new capacity in 2016, including 3.74 GW of pumped storage, taking its total installed capacity to 331 GW, including 26.7 GW of pumped storage. China is expected to witness capacity expansion by 2020, in line with the nation’s strategy to minimize reliance on coal. The country has more than 50% of unutilized hydropower potential. Therefore, there is a considerable prospect for further hydro development.

Jan 2018: German engineering firm Voith Hydro upgraded two ageing hydropower plants (HPPs) in Sweden, by increasing their efficiency and making them more environmentally compatible. Following the revamp, the power production capacity of the Semla 4 plant in the municipality of Fagersta has increased by a third, to 15 GWh.

