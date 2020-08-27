Impact of COVID-19 on Micro-D Connectors Market

- Micro-D connectors look similar to D-sub connectors, as both are shaped like the letter ‘D’. However, micro-D connectors are about half the size of D-sub connectors.
- Micro-D connectors are designed for use in mission critical applications, wherein high reliability and high density are required
- Various types of micro-D connectors are available in the marketplace, such as cable-to-cable, board-to-cable, surface-mount board-to-cable and filtered-cable micro-D connectors
- Micro-D connectors are manufactured from plastics, metals, composites, a broad range of mounting hardware, and straight and angled back shells
- Micro-D connectors are used in multiple applications such as helicopters, navigation, deep sea exploration, medical devices, civil craft, space equipment, and satellite harnesses and payloads
- Micro-D connectors are employed in various end-use sectors such as commercial, aerospace & defense, and industrial
Rise in Demand for Micro-D Connectors in Military Applications
- Micro-D connectors are largely used in military applications, as they are rugged, reliable, highly resistant to shock and vibration, and compact in size
- In helicopters and civil craft, various types of micro-D connectors are used, owing to their reduced weight, compact size, and capability to establish multiple connections in less space. These include rectangular D style, strip line style, filtered, and single-row metal style micro-D connectors.
- Moreover, use of micro-D connectors is increasing in military applications, due to their optimized electromagnetic interference shielding, wider operating temperature range, better contact retention, and better damage resistance. These features help perform operations in critical situations.
- As a result of these advantages, the demand for micro-D connectors for use in military applications is increasing, which is expected to drive the global micro-D connectors market during the forecast period
Space Segment to Witness Lucrative Opportunities
- Governments of several countries are focusing on space exploration missions, wherein micro-D connectors play a vital role, as they are employed to connect satellite harness assemblies and payloads, launchers, telescopes, and other satellite equipment
- Additionally, use of micro-D connectors in space operations is beneficial, as they are light in weight, compact in size, and space saving. These are considered highly important factors in a satellite operation.
- Hence, increase in the use of micro-D connectors in space operations is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the global micro-D connectors market during the forecast period
North America to Lead Global Micro-D Connectors Market
- In terms of region, the global micro-D connectors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America is anticipated to dominate the global micro-D connectors market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of micro-D connectors operate in North America and they are continually investing in electronic connectors
- The micro-D connectors market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period.