Impact of COVID-19 on Micro-D Connectors Market

Micro-D connectors look similar to D-sub connectors, as both are shaped like the letter ‘D’. However, micro-D connectors are about half the size of D-sub connectors.

Various types of micro-D connectors are available in the marketplace, such as cable-to-cable, board-to-cable, surface-mount board-to-cable and filtered-cable micro-D connectors

Micro-D connectors are manufactured from plastics, metals, composites, a broad range of mounting hardware, and straight and angled back shells

Micro-D connectors are used in multiple applications such as helicopters, navigation, deep sea exploration, medical devices, civil craft, space equipment, and satellite harnesses and payloads

Micro-D connectors are employed in various end-use sectors such as commercial, aerospace & defense, and industrial

Rise in Demand for Micro-D Connectors in Military Applications

Micro-D connectors are largely used in military applications, as they are rugged, reliable, highly resistant to shock and vibration, and compact in size

In helicopters and civil craft, various types of micro-D connectors are used, owing to their reduced weight, compact size, and capability to establish multiple connections in less space. These include rectangular D style, strip line style, filtered, and single-row metal style micro-D connectors.

Moreover, use of micro-D connectors is increasing in military applications, due to their optimized electromagnetic interference shielding, wider operating temperature range, better contact retention, and better damage resistance. These features help perform operations in critical situations.

As a result of these advantages, the demand for micro-D connectors for use in military applications is increasing, which is expected to drive the global micro-D connectors market during the forecast period

Space Segment to Witness Lucrative Opportunities

Governments of several countries are focusing on space exploration missions, wherein micro-D connectors play a vital role, as they are employed to connect satellite harness assemblies and payloads, launchers, telescopes, and other satellite equipment

Additionally, use of micro-D connectors in space operations is beneficial, as they are light in weight, compact in size, and space saving. These are considered highly important factors in a satellite operation.

Hence, increase in the use of micro-D connectors in space operations is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the global micro-D connectors market during the forecast period

North America to Lead Global Micro-D Connectors Market