Impact of COVID-19 on UV Power Meter Market

UV power meters or ultraviolet power meters measure ultraviolet light at specific wavelengths. Some UV power meters are also used for UV rejection measurement.

UV power meters have spectral response over a wide ultraviolet wavelength and are capable of measuring the power independent of the spectral distribution of the light source to be measured

UV power meter is powered by a battery and has LCD display. It is easy to read and consumes much less power, thus extending the battery life. UV power meter is available in detachable single or dual wavelength probes and has high speed serial port, which is used for data logging purposes.

UV power meter is available in compact design with automatic sensor recognition, two-channel measurement for different spectrum of wavelengths, and large data storage capacity for recording the measurement sequence. It also features an auto-start function of measurement when minimum values are exceeded.

Handheld UV Power Meters to Drive Global UV Power Meter Market

Manufacturers are constantly engaged in development of handheld UV power meters that are easy to carry. Handheld UV power meters have gained popularity, due to their ease of measuring the ultraviolet light intensity.

Features such as high accuracy and measurement repeatability are also driving the demand for UV power meters

North America to Lead Global UV Power Meter Market

In terms of region, the global UV power meter market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to hold significant share of the global UV power meter market during the forecast period. It is estimated to be followed by Europe due to the high demand for ultraviolet power meters in the region.

The UV power meter market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, led by the growth in applications. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is likely to expand at a moderate pace in the near future. Middle East & Africa and South America offer high potential for the UV power meter market.

