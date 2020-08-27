Impact Of Outbreak Of Coronavirus (Covid-19) On The NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market Opportunities Challenges Strategies and Forecasts 2017– 2030

Bulletin Line

Service providers continue to face increasing CapEx and OpEx burdens, amid growing requirements for high-speed mobile broadband services. By eliminating reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms, NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) and SDN (Software Defined Networking) promise to reduce service provider CapEx. In addition, both technologies can significantly slash OpEx due to a reduction in physical space, labor and power consumption.

Driven by the promise of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, mobile operators are aggressively jumping on the NFV and SDN bandwagon, targeting deployments across a multitude of areas. SDMR Telecom & IT estimates that NFV and SDN investments in service provider networks – both mobile and fixed-line – will account for nearly $22 Billion by the end of 2020. Approximately 40% of these investments will be directed towards the mobile core, IMS/VoLTE and RAN segments of mobile operator networks.

Spanning over 2,000 pages, the “NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts” report package encompasses three comprehensive reports covering covering NFV, SDN, conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure, and HetNet (Heterogeneous Network) infrastructure:
– The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts
– The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul
– The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

This report package provides an in-depth assessment of NFV, SDN, network virtualization, 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure and HetNet gear. Besides analyzing enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, use cases, mobile operator case studies, regional CapEx commitments, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies, the report package also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for multiple submarkets including:

Conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Wireless Network Infrastructure
– Standalone Macrocell RAN
– Mobile Core
– Macrocell Backhaul

HetNet Infrastructure
– Small Cells
– Small Cell Backhaul
– Carrier Wi-Fi
– C-RAN (Centralized RAN)
– C-RAN Fronthaul
– DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems)

NFV
– NFVI (NFV Infrastructure)
– NFV MANO (Management & Orchestration) Software
– VNF (Virtualized Network Function) Software

SDN
– SDN-Enabled Switches, Routers & Other Appliances
– SDN Controller Software
– SDN Orchestration Software
– SDN Network Applications
– SD-WAN Appliances
– SD-WAN Control & Overlay Software

The report package comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report package.

Table  of  Contents
1  Chapter  1:  Introduction
1.1  Executive  Summary
1.2  Topics  Covered
1.3  Forecast  Segmentation
1.4  Key  Questions  Answered
1.5  Key  Findings
1.6  Methodology
1.7  Target  Audience
1.8  Companies  &  Organizations  Mentioned

2  Chapter  2:  An  Overview  of  SDN,  NFV  &  Network  Virtualization
2.1  What  is  Network  Virtualization?
2.2  What  is  SDN  (Software  Defined  Networking)?
2.3  SDN  Protocols
2.3.1  OpenFlow
2.3.2  BGP-TE  (Border  Gateway  Protocol  –  Traffic  Engineering)
2.3.3  PCEP  (Path  Computation  Element  Protocol)
2.3.4  I2RS  (Interface  to  the  Routing  System)
2.3.5  VxLAN  (Virtual  Extensible  LAN)
2.3.6  ALTO  (Application  Layer  Traffic  Optimization)
2.3.7  IETF  Software  Driven  Networks
2.4  SDN  Implementation  Approaches
2.4.1  Network  Virtualization  Approach
2.4.2  Evolutionary  Approach
2.4.3  The  “Central  Control”  Approach
2.5  What  is  NFV  (Network  Functions  Virtualization)?
2.6  NFV  Enabling  Technologies
2.6.1  Cloud  Computing  and  Network  Virtualization
2.6.2  Open  Management  and  Control  Protocols
2.6.3  Industry  Standard  High-Volume  Servers
2.7  NFV  Implementation  Architecture
2.7.1  NFVI  (NFV  Infrastructure)
2.7.1.1  Hardware  Resources
2.7.1.2  Virtualized  Resources
2.7.2  VNFs  (Virtualized  Network  Functions)
2.7.3  NFV-MANO  (NFV-Management  and  Orchestration)
2.7.3.1  VIM  (Virtualized  Infrastructure  Manager)
2.7.3.2  NFVO  (NFV  Orchestrator)
2.7.3.3  VNF  Manager
2.8  How  SDN  and  NFV  Differ  from  Each  Other?
2.8.1  Similarities  and  Differences
2.8.2  Can  Both  Technologies  Complement  Each  Other?
2.8.3  How  Are  Vendors  Positioning  their  Solutions?
2.9  Market  Drivers
2.9.1  Leveraging  Generic  Low-Cost  Hardware
2.9.2  Multi-Tenancy  on  Same  Hardware
2.9.3  Reduced  Power  Consumption
2.9.4  Faster  TTM  (Time-to-Market)
2.9.5  Improved  Operational  Efficiency  &  Performance
2.9.6  Centralized  Provisioning  and  Network  Control
2.9.7  Ability  to  Launch  New  Services  &  Virtual  Networks  Quickly
2.9.8  Dynamic  Scaling  of  Services
2.9.9  Opening  the  Door  to  Multi-vendor  Interoperability
2.9.10  CapEx  and  OpEx  Reduction
2.9.11  Fast  Troubleshooting  and  Improved  Diagnostics
2.9.12  Vendor  Support
2.10  Market  Barriers
2.10.1  Lack  of  Standardization  &  Technology  Maturity
2.10.2  Uncertain  Cost-Benefits  Tradeoffs
2.10.3  NFV  May  Slow/Delay  Traffic
2.10.4  Will  Multi-vendor  Interoperability  Really  Work?
2.10.5  Co-Existence  with  Legacy  Networks:  Integration  Challenges

