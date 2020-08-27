Impact Of Outbreak Of Coronavirus (Covid-19) On The NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market Opportunities Challenges Strategies and Forecasts 2017– 2030

Service providers continue to face increasing CapEx and OpEx burdens, amid growing requirements for high-speed mobile broadband services. By eliminating reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms, NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) and SDN (Software Defined Networking) promise to reduce service provider CapEx. In addition, both technologies can significantly slash OpEx due to a reduction in physical space, labor and power consumption.

Driven by the promise of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, mobile operators are aggressively jumping on the NFV and SDN bandwagon, targeting deployments across a multitude of areas. SDMR Telecom & IT estimates that NFV and SDN investments in service provider networks – both mobile and fixed-line – will account for nearly $22 Billion by the end of 2020. Approximately 40% of these investments will be directed towards the mobile core, IMS/VoLTE and RAN segments of mobile operator networks.

Spanning over 2,000 pages, the “NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts” report package encompasses three comprehensive reports covering covering NFV, SDN, conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure, and HetNet (Heterogeneous Network) infrastructure:

– The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

– The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul

– The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

This report package provides an in-depth assessment of NFV, SDN, network virtualization, 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure and HetNet gear. Besides analyzing enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, use cases, mobile operator case studies, regional CapEx commitments, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies, the report package also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for multiple submarkets including:

Conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Wireless Network Infrastructure

– Standalone Macrocell RAN

– Mobile Core

– Macrocell Backhaul

HetNet Infrastructure

– Small Cells

– Small Cell Backhaul

– Carrier Wi-Fi

– C-RAN (Centralized RAN)

– C-RAN Fronthaul

– DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems)

NFV

– NFVI (NFV Infrastructure)

– NFV MANO (Management & Orchestration) Software

– VNF (Virtualized Network Function) Software

SDN

– SDN-Enabled Switches, Routers & Other Appliances

– SDN Controller Software

– SDN Orchestration Software

– SDN Network Applications

– SD-WAN Appliances

– SD-WAN Control & Overlay Software

The report package comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report package.

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Topics Covered

1.3 Forecast Segmentation

1.4 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Key Findings

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Target Audience

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization

2.1 What is Network Virtualization?

2.2 What is SDN (Software Defined Networking)?

2.3 SDN Protocols

2.3.1 OpenFlow

2.3.2 BGP-TE (Border Gateway Protocol – Traffic Engineering)

2.3.3 PCEP (Path Computation Element Protocol)

2.3.4 I2RS (Interface to the Routing System)

2.3.5 VxLAN (Virtual Extensible LAN)

2.3.6 ALTO (Application Layer Traffic Optimization)

2.3.7 IETF Software Driven Networks

2.4 SDN Implementation Approaches

2.4.1 Network Virtualization Approach

2.4.2 Evolutionary Approach

2.4.3 The “Central Control” Approach

2.5 What is NFV (Network Functions Virtualization)?

2.6 NFV Enabling Technologies

2.6.1 Cloud Computing and Network Virtualization

2.6.2 Open Management and Control Protocols

2.6.3 Industry Standard High-Volume Servers

2.7 NFV Implementation Architecture

2.7.1 NFVI (NFV Infrastructure)

2.7.1.1 Hardware Resources

2.7.1.2 Virtualized Resources

2.7.2 VNFs (Virtualized Network Functions)

2.7.3 NFV-MANO (NFV-Management and Orchestration)

2.7.3.1 VIM (Virtualized Infrastructure Manager)

2.7.3.2 NFVO (NFV Orchestrator)

2.7.3.3 VNF Manager

2.8 How SDN and NFV Differ from Each Other?

2.8.1 Similarities and Differences

2.8.2 Can Both Technologies Complement Each Other?

2.8.3 How Are Vendors Positioning their Solutions?

2.9 Market Drivers

2.9.1 Leveraging Generic Low-Cost Hardware

2.9.2 Multi-Tenancy on Same Hardware

2.9.3 Reduced Power Consumption

2.9.4 Faster TTM (Time-to-Market)

2.9.5 Improved Operational Efficiency & Performance

2.9.6 Centralized Provisioning and Network Control

2.9.7 Ability to Launch New Services & Virtual Networks Quickly

2.9.8 Dynamic Scaling of Services

2.9.9 Opening the Door to Multi-vendor Interoperability

2.9.10 CapEx and OpEx Reduction

2.9.11 Fast Troubleshooting and Improved Diagnostics

2.9.12 Vendor Support

2.10 Market Barriers

2.10.1 Lack of Standardization & Technology Maturity

2.10.2 Uncertain Cost-Benefits Tradeoffs

2.10.3 NFV May Slow/Delay Traffic

2.10.4 Will Multi-vendor Interoperability Really Work?

2.10.5 Co-Existence with Legacy Networks: Integration Challenges

