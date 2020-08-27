Indiana High School Football 2020 Live Stream, TV Schedule, How to Watch High School Football Online

We are onto Week 2 of the high school football season and Indiana football players are ready to roll on Friday night, August 28th. There will be a total of 150 games. And you can watch every single game of your favorite high school football team via live stream online free from where you are right now.

Indiana was one of seven states playing high school football across the country on Friday night, including one of the state’s top 25 teams.After being knocked out in the first round of the state tournament after an unbeaten regular season, Avon started the season at the top of the state after the disappointing outcome of the 2019 season.Opposing state champions New Palestine will start the season at No. 2 in the state, winning 26 games after winning the back-to-back state championship.

Defending Class 6A state champions, Carmel, also begins the season in the Top 5 as the Greyhounds look to capture their third state title in the past five years in Indiana’s highest classification.Other defending state champions beginning the season in the Top 10 of the state rankings include Evansville Memorial (Evansville) and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis).

We are going into the second week of the high school football season. I was 27-10 years in predictions last week (3%), not my best attempt. But what do they say? Most improvements have been made in weeks 1 and 2, haven’t they? Here’s a look at all of the high school football games this weekend (kick off at 5:45 a.m. Friday), if not mentioned:

Kyle Nedenrip of Indistar and Logan Hunt of the MIC Network discuss the beginnings of high school football and the main stories in the first week of the season.

Week 1: Indiana High School Top 25 Football Rankings

1,Brownsburg

2,Center Grove

3,New Palestine

4,Carmel

5,Cathedral

6,IBCHS

7,LNHS

8,Avon

9,WCHS

10,East Central

11,Valparaiso

12,Westfield

13,Ben Davis

14, Merrillville

15, DCHS

16, NCHS

17, LJHS (Lafayette)

18, Hobart

19, FWBD

20, Harrison

21, Whiteland

22, BJPHS

23, FCHS

24, Jasper

25, Mt. Vernon

